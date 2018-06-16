Brazil vs Switzerland  Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2018

Team news will come an hour before Brazil vs Switzerland Live Stream kick-off but in the meantime, if you want to join in with the World Cup debate over on Twitter, make sure you follow us @VAVEL.

Vladimir Petković has the Premier League trio of Stephan Lichtsteiner, Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri at his disposal - all who have plenty of experience in tournament football with their national side.

Switzerland will be without the experienced figure of Admir Mehmedi who is expected to be replaced by Steven Zuber.

However, going into the World Cup Brazil are without their first choice right-back in Dani Alves which means it is likely Manchester City's Danilo will start.

Brazil are boosted by the return of Neymar, the 26-year-old sustained a lengthy injury during PSG's Champions League campaign but has recovered just in time to spearhead his nation's attack.

Switzerland have a challenge on their hands to progress from the group with Serbia providing tough opposition for what is likely to be the second spot in Group E. However, they can take inspiration from their 2014 tournament having reached the last 16.

For many people, Brazil enters the tournament as favourites despite their disappointing end to the 2014 World Cup. Having lost on home soil 7-1 to Germany in the semi-final - Brazil will hope key lessons have been learned.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text coverage of this afternoon's World Cup action from the Rostov Arena as Brazil play Switzerland.