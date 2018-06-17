Reports: Leicester submit bid for Norwich City ace James Maddison

Leicester City have submitted a bid for Norwich City midfielder James Maddison, reports have suggested.

According to The Telegraph, Claude Puel's Foxes have mad a £20million offer for the 21-year-old and are keen to do a deal in the next few days. They do face competition from Premier League rivals Everton and Southampton. Further suggestions in the British media have also told that the Saints have made a bid in a similar region accepted by the Championship club.

Talented youngster

It is easy to see why the Foxes could potentially be interested in acquiring the services of the former Coventry City man. Having officially arrived at Carrow Road in the summer of 2016 from the Sky Blues, Maddison hit excellent form last season as he scored 15 goals and got 11 assists in all competitions.

His set piece delivery is particularly eye-catching, too - a major reason as to why he scooped Norwich's end of season awards. Unfortunately, he has been suffering with injury throughout the summer months having been withdrawn early on in the Canaries' 5-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the season with a knee problem.

Norwich are reportedly keen to sell having already received fees for Josh Murphy and Marley Watkins.

Would he fit the Foxes?

Maddison would certainly go a long way in rectifying distinct problems at the King Power Stadium. His creativity and quality from dead-balls would suit Puel's men extremely well. Also, having lacked a real creative midfielder, the Coventry-born youngster could be the perfect man.

Should Riyad Mahrez's protracted move to Manchester City be completed, Maddison could also plug the gap left by the departing Algerian star.

Should Maddison arrive at the King Power Stadium, he would become the East-Midlanders' third signing of the summer. Ricardo Pereira has already signed from FC Porto, whilst Jonny Evans has arrived from West Bromwich Albion.