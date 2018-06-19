World Cup 2018: Harry Kane is England's main man once again as Golden Boot chances rocket

Harry Kane was once again the difference maker for England, as the Three Lions got their World Cup campaign off to a winning start in Volgograd on Tuesday evening by beating Tunisia 2-1.

Gareth Southgate's men were pleasing on the eye at times but yet again it was Kane's poaching instincts that got the job done, his 91st minute winner sparking wild scenes of celebration amongst the travelling English contingent.

England had gone ahead early on through Kane, who finished calmly after Tunisia 'keeper Mouez Hassen had superbly saved from John Stones.

A rash arm from Kyle Walker allowed Ferjani Sassi to level up from the penalty spot, England made to sweat before Kane turned in a stoppage time back-post header to secure victory.

That result leaves England second in the group and dreaming of World Cup glory again. They're handily placed to at least finish in the top two, setting up a winnable second round clash against the likes of Colombia or Senegal.

Kane again, does a Golden Boot beckon?

With England's chances of going deep in the tournament hugely increased by picking up a first opening game win since 2006, pundits have started to wonder whether Kane can rival the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Antoine Griezmann for the Golden Boot.

Having joked that he had some work to do after Cristiano's treble against Spain, Kane put himself right back into the argument with a poacher's brace, scoring more crucial goals for England having previously bagged the goal that secured the Three Lions' place in Russia.

Throwing in the fact that he'll likely be England's first choice penalty taker, a spike in penalties given as a result of VAR decisions has only increased Kane's chances of scooping the prestigious title of top-scorer.

His overall play against Tunisia was average at best, but a knack of being in the right place at the right time served the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner well once more, spinning away from his man to prod in the winning header late on.

England's youngest ever World Cup captain will be licking his lips at the prospect of facing Panama on Sunday after the Central-American side shipped three to Belgium, whose frontman Romelu Lukaku bagged a brace of his own.

Kane's 15 goals in 25 international appearances are expected to be added to, but the striker was only interested in commenting on Tunisia and the team performance post-match.

“It’s massive," he said.

"I’m so proud of the lads. It was tough. I thought we played well, especially first half, deserved to be ahead, could have scored a few more."

That's hard to argue with, Kane especially a man fancied to score a few more as England look to make it a tournament to remember.