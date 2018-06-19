Hirving Lozano tipped for Premier League move

Everton's new director of football Marcel Brands is free to make signings from former club PSV Eindhoven, which will open the doorway for Hirving Lozano according to the Liverpool Echo.

The Mexican winger scored Mexico’s World Cup group stage winner versus Germany in a brilliant 1-0 victory.

Although 'Chucky' may be interested in this potential move, the Toffees will have to wait until the World Cup for his decision.

Why is Everton the most likely destination?

Brands left the Dutch giants on excellent terms and it is understood therefore that there is nothing in his contract which will prevent him from trying to sign any of PSV's players this summer.

With Everton's new additions of both manager Marco Silva and the 56-year-old they will look to implement their their stamp on the current squad.

Lozano will be of particular interest to the Merseyside club with an evident lack of pace last season.

The January transfer window addition of Theo Walcott added more dynamism in attack and Yannick Bolasie's return from injury improved Everton's end to the season.

However, Lozano who plays on the right-wing for club and the left-wing for country would be a superb acquisition for the Toffees at just 22-years-old.

Everton’s new director signed Chucky last summer for PSV from Pachuca and the Mexican scored 17 goals, made eight assists and won the Eredivisie title in a memorable debut season.

World Cup may raise his price

It's fair to say Lozano and Mexico have gotten off to a flying start in Russia.

They fended off the current World Cup holders, Germany, to win 1-0 and completely dominate proceedings.

There were many ten out of ten performances around the park for El Tri, but it would have counted for nothing if Lozano didn't take his chance with considerable composure.

Will Goodison be his new home?

Showing that type of nerve in front of goal takes some character and if PSV's star continues to shine, more and more clubs will display their interest.

Dependant on Lozano's tournament from now onwards it will make or break the deal for Everton.

If the versatile winger's form carries on the 'big' clubs will be banging on the door to lure him away.