Denmark vs Australia Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2018

The game will be played at the Samara Arena. A 45,000 capacity stadium which will hold six games in the tournament. This will be the second of the six games to be held in Samara. The first saw Serbia edge to a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica.

There are a couple familiar faces in the Australia side for Premier League fans. Huddersfield's Aaron Mooy will have to be on top of his game should the Socceroos have any hope of progressing.

Mooy only managed four goals in the Premier League last year but may find himself attempting to silence Eriksen.

Manager, Bert van Marwijk will be looking for more out of his striker Andrew Nabbout who had a quiet opening game against France and was substituted just after the hour mark.

The obvious danger man for Denmark is Christian Eriksen. The Tottenham midfielder is the Dane's star man and has the ability to provide the creative spark to turn a game on its head.

However, Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel will also have a key role to play. He kept a clean sheet against Peru and will be looking to continue his fine form going into the game against Australia.

With France the clear favourites to top the group, this game could play a huge part in the race for the second spot. For the Socceroos, it is a must-win game should they stand a chance of progressing from the group.

However, Australia tasted defeat in their opening game against many people's favourites to win the tournament in France. In a game which saw technology take centre stage, France edged 2-1 victors.

Denmark opened their World Cup campaign with a 1-0 victory over Peru. Tottenham's Christian Eriksen slipped in Yussuf Poulsen who slotted the ball beyond the Peru goalkeeper to snatch a vital victory.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text coverage of this afternoon's World Cup action from the Samara Arena as Denmark play Australia. I'm Brogan Clasper and I will be guiding you through the action.