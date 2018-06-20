Five potential destinations for free agent Jack Wilshere this summer

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has confirmed that he'll part with the club when his contract expires at the end of June via an Instagram post.

Plagued by injury, the 26-year-old failed to be chosen for Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad and will now have to venture elsewhere to try and mark his place in the England team henceforth.

The Gunners' new manager Unai Emery wasn't convinced by Wilshere as he looks to totally revamp the whole dressing room.

There are many clubs now circulating over the English talisman, but where will he contract his future to?

Here are five teams that seem the most likely fit...

Crystal Palace

As another London based club, Crystal Palace is a likely destination for Wilshere.

With Yohan Cabaye's future uncertain, the current-Arsenal midfielder could perform as an ideal central midfield partner for Luka Milivojevic and Roy Hodgson would guarantee him regular minutes to help revive his England career understands The Sun.

The 2016 Euro's exemplified the ex-Three Lions manager's admiration for the 26-year-old by taking him even though he wasn't fully fit.

A big-name signing such as Wilshere would set a huge statement to the rest of the league, representing Palace's intentions for a top-half push next season.

AC Milan

Italian sleeping giant AC Milan are one of the favourites to acquire Wilshere's signature.

Gazetta dello Sport claims that Milan are in talks for the central midfielder.

Wilshere's performances in Arsenal's Europa League victory over Milan impressed the Serie A club, and manager Gennaro Gattuso is a fan of the player according to reports in Italy.

Southampton

The Saints' possession and passing style of play would certainly suit Wilshere.

A move further south is not too far from North London and Mark Hughes has supposedly joined the race for his signature The Mirror understands.

The 26-year-olds fitness greatly improved last season, playing 38 games in all competitions and could perform as a superb central midfielder utilised in a more advanced role in front of the Spanish stalwart, Oriel Romeu.

West Ham

The Hammers are the bookies favourites currently with 5/4 odds from Betfair and Paddy Power.

West Ham have been consistently linked with a move as the Stevenage born player is an Irons fan and so are most of his family.

Therefore surely he'd be wanting a move to the London Stadium now that his contract has expired.

Bournemouth

This is probably the least likely destination out of the five clubs, but Wilshere does have close relations with manager Eddie Howe.

The Cherries took the out-of-contact Arsenal man on-loan for the 2016/17 where he made 27 league appearances.

However he struggled to nail down a regular starting place in the starting line-up with the rise of Lewis Cook in the heart of the midfield and defensive solidarity offered by Andrew Surman.

Howe wants to sign the 26-year-old but has announced that he cannot guarantee a starting position for next season.