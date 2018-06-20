Report: Huddersfield Town set to swoop for Wolves forward Ivan Cavaleiro

Huddersfield Town look set to continue their summer signing spree. Reports suggest that the Terriers have made a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Ivan Cavaleiro.

The Portugese international joined Wolves during the summer window 2016, at the time the club paid a record £7million to AS Monaco.

Having played a vital part in securing Wolves promotion with nine goals, Cavaleiro appears to be set to leave the Midlands and head over to Yorkshire.

The clubs Chinese owners have ambitious plans for the future and are eager to sell the forward to fund new arrivals for their return to the Premier League, and the 24 year old caught the eye of Terriers head coach David Wagner.

The German coach is eager to add to his attacking firepower and the Portugese international fits the bill.

Reports suggest that the Terriers have agreed to pay £12million for Cavaleiro who will add to the Town squad and hope to score goals, which was one of the areas lacking with the Terriers last season.

Goals will be vital to enable the Terriers to remain in the Premier League for a third consecutive season. The forward has made 70 appearances for Wolves and during that period has netted 13 times.

Move agreed already?

Cavaleiro was part of the Benfica side in 2013-14 which finished runners-up in the Europa League and won the first division in Portugal.

Huddersfield Town will be looking for the Portugal International to replicate last season at Molineux bringing his skills across to the John Smith Stadium.

Wolves supporters believe the move would be wrong and to sell their star player to a rival team even more so.Reports also suggest that the fee agreed with the Terriers is much less than the forward is worth, but fan values and market value are never aligned.

The shrewd move by Wagner to poach from a rival their star player, someone who can score and provide assists is something the Terriers need.

The forward was not named in Nuno Espírito Santo squad for the last three games of the season, so it's possible a move was on the cards before the end of last season.

Various reports suggest that the deal has already been done, and it is just waiting on the medical.