France 1-0 Peru: Mbappe strike earns disappointing Blues a place in the knockout stage

INCIDENTS: WORLD CUP CUP 2018 GROUP C MATCH BETWEEN FRANCE AND PERU AT THE CENTRAL STADIUM IN EKATERINBURG.

Kylian Mbappe's first-half goal was enough to provide France with their second victory of the group stages.

In what was yet another lacklustre performance from Les Bleus, Didier Deschamps' men are through to the final 16 of the competition.

Despite Peru's best efforts to scrape at least a point to keep their World Cup journey alive, they fell short in the final third and consequently find themselves out of the World Cup.

Hugo Lloris also earned himself a clean sheet in what was his 100th cap for the French national side.

Mbappe breaks the deadlock

Olivier Giroud's blocked shot deflected over Pedro Gallese and fell very kindly at the feet of Kylian Mbappe.

The 19-year-old simply tapped the ball into the empty net in what will be the easiest goal the youngster has ever scored - also making him the youngest ever French goalscorer at a World Cup.

The goal came after numerous half-chances were squandered by Les Bleus and Hugo Lloris saved his side from embarrassment early on.

On the stroke of the half-hour mark, Peru had the first clear-cut chance of the game.

Paolo Guerrero got onto the end of a superb cross but after finding space his shot fell kindly at the feet of Hugo Lloris.

Moments later, Paul Pogba dinked the ball over the entire Peru defence but Kylian Mbappe was unable to backheel the ball home - one minute later he broke the deadlock.

Wasted opportunities for France

For all of the possession which Les Bleus had in the first period, Didier Deschamps' men were only able to gain a one-goal advantage.

Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe and Theo Hernández all squandered superb opportunities on goal in the opening 45 minutes.

Antoine Griezman's volley was struck almost too well as it failed to test the Peru goalkeeper who saved easily with his feet.

After Pogba's superb lifted ball to Mbappe, the youngster's decision to attempt a back-heel whilst the ball was still in the air was questionable.

Although Peru struggled to break down the tight French backline but with only one goal separating the sides the game was never out of sight.

A comfortable afternoon for Lloris

With such a tight defensive line, France forced the majority of Peru's attempts on goal to come from distance - providing Hugo Lloris a very comfortable afternoon in what was his 100th appearance for France.

The Tottenham and France captain marked his 100th appearance for his national side with a clean sheet having only had one shot to deal with in the full 90 minutes.

Lloris becomes only the seventh centurion in French football, alongside the likes of Thierry Henry and Didier Deschamps.

There was thousands of travelling fans in support of Peru, however, the South Americans struggled to find a clear opening on goal.

At times their football was superb, quite possibly France were becoming complacent but Peru were causing them problems.

However, almost every Peru attack came to a grinding halt in the final third.

There was no moment of brilliance shown in and around Hugo Lloris' box in an attempt to get La Blanquirroja level on the scoresheet.

Lacking conviction but through to the last 16

After another below-par performance from France, Mbappe's deciding goal was enough to earn Les Bleus their second win of the group stages.

The victory was enough to see Deschamps' men through to the final 16 of the competition.

With qualification wrapped up, France's final game of the group stages comes against the current second placed team - Denmark.

Although their stay in Russia has been extended through Mbappe's goal, top-spot is not certain.

Deschamps may want to rest certain key players ahead of the crunch games in the knockout stages but he must be cautious with Denmark needing a victory to guarantee themselves a place in the final 16.