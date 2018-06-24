Damallsvenskan week 8 review: Växjö break into the top three

Rosengård reduced their arrears at the top of the table with a win against Piteå as Växjö’s emphatic win at home Kristianstad saw them claim third with Göteborg rising to fourth with their own win away to Eskilstuna. Linköping dropped points at the dear at home to Djurgården as Hammarby picked up a vital win against Vittsjö as LB07 bested Kalmar.

It was the Anna Anvegård show at the Myresjöhus Arena as Växjö saw off Kristianstad, fresh off of international duty, the attacker got the hosts underway less than 20 minutes in, slipping a penalty into Moa Olsson’s bottom left corner. Having won the penalty, Ritah Kivumbi was involved again ten minutes later to tee up Anvegård, her square pass curled home by the Swede from 18-yards.

Forced to wait until the dying seconds to complete her hat trick, Anvegård bided her time as the hosts repelled the best efforts from Kristianstad, a selfless pass from Jelena Čanković enough to see the attacker grab her third.

Level at the break, PIF rose their luck over the first half, performing well under their ability as Rosengård toyed with them across the pitch, finding some better form after the break they were hit during their best spell. A neat ball from attacking livewire Fiona Brown, found Sanne Troelsgaard being marshalled by June Pedersen, the Norwegian’s attempted clearance missed giving the Dane nothing but space to race into with the ball. One-on-one with Casja Andersson, Troelsgaard drew the ‘keeper out, letting her go down before hammering the ball into the empty net.

A handful of late chances not taken by Piteå as they ran out of ideas, dropping their first points of the season and seeing their advantage of their opposition cut by more than half.

Without a league win in their last five, Hammarby picked up a useful three points against a Vittsjö team unable to build so far this year. Madeleine Tegström’s sixth minute strike at a enough to claim full marks in Hässleholm as she swept Sejde Abrahamsson’s knock down into the home goal. The better chances followed for the hosts but there was little in the way of bite in front of goal, Vittsjö unable to find an equaliser.

Close to taking the lead early on when Sofia Wännerdahl’s adventurous effort clipped the bar and stayed out, the hosts made sure to keep Tove Enblom busy, the breakthrough not coming until the start of the second half. Already having come close before the break, Rakel Hönnudóttir broke the deadlock three minutes after the restart, her deft volley at the backpost enough to send Wännerdahl’s cross beyond Enblom.

Not without their chances, Kalmar failed to capitalise when they were in – a continuing story of their season – and were suitably published when Hönnudóttir grabbed her third in four for her new club. A rising header to power Wännerdahl’s dinked cross over Enblom enough to comfortably wrap all three points up with over ten minutes to spare.

A team not clicking in front of goal, finishing a match with three would have been a boost for the visitors in Eskilstuna, the hosts still looking like a shadow of the side they have been. Olivia Schough came back to haunt her former team, her cross in ten minutes before the break brining about the breakthrough, Vaila Barsley’s attempted clearance only beating Emelie Lundberg to give the visitors the lead.

Things fast going from bad to worse for the hosts as Rebecka Blomqvist doubled the advantage three minutes later, sending Elin Rubensson’s knock down home. A second for Blomqvist followed 12 minutes from time, chipping the ball over Lundberg from just inside of the area. Not offering a huge amount in attack, the hosts reduced their arrears three minutes from time when Lisa Dahlkvist ended a run of 1028 days without a Damallsvenskan goal, side-footing Hanna Glas’ pullback home.

Left frustrated after catching the left upright twice in the first half, Natasha Dowie finally got her goal on the hour when she poked Johanna Rasmussen’s lay-off home at the near post. A team that’s not struggled for goals over the past few seasons, they’ve fully dried up for the current champions, the host’s inability to stretch their lead ultimately costing them. With her second of the season, Ingibjörg Sigurðardóttir snatched a stoppage time point for the Stockholm side, with a determined header.