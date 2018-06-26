England vs Belgium Live Stream Score Commentary in 2018 World Cup

Official team news will be out just over an hour before kick-off, which is at 7PM BST. Stay with us until then for more updates ahead of one of the biggest games of the tournament so far, between two sides who have overcome potential upsets, two sides with the two top goalscorers in the tournament, Lukaku and Kane, and two sides with high hopes despite reserved expectations.

Reportedly, both Hazard and de Bruyne have approached Martinez to insist that they want to start against England, but the balance of burn out is a tough one for any World Cup manager. Southgate, too, with England may choose to start some of the fringe players of the squad. Marcus Rashford and Jamie Vardy could come in up front, while Eric Dier could replace Jordan Henderson in midfield. Gary Cahill is an option in defence, while Danny Rose may get a chance to start ahead of Ashley Young.

In the Belgium squad, things are more precarious. Top goalscorer Lukaku suffered external ligament damage against Tunisia and will have a late fitness test to determine whether he can play. With Roberto Martinez’s side already qualified for the knockout rounds, the former-Everton boss may decide not to risk his striker over the matter of who tops the group. Eden Hazard, captain and starman, and Kevin de Bruyne, Manchester City’s ginger genius, are expected to be rested by Martinez.

England are expected to have a full-strength squad to select from to face Belgium. Dele Alli picked up a knock against Tunisia and Ruben Loftus-Cheek replaced him in the 6-1 win against Panama. The Tottenham Hotspur man could be fit for Thursday night’s game, though.

As Jonathan Norcroft wrote in the Times on Monday, at the 2014 World Cup, 11% of goals came from corners compared to an average 2-3% in the Champions League. Now, England have benefitted from set pieces hugely. Kieran Trippier’s deliveries have been superb, set-piece routines have been well thought through and produced goals, goals, goals, including two for centre-back John Stones against Panama.

Gareth Southgate is the first England manager to provide an England side that is clearly well-drilled, aware of its capabilities and weaknesses and the players on the pitch are tactically astute and flexible as well as talented. The squad, most would agree, is less talented than 10 years ago, or 20 years ago. But Southgate has moulded an impressive team that is notable for its ability to hide its weaknesses and play to its strengths. After the success of set pieces at the 2014 World Cup, England have utilised that so far.

The two facing off should prove an entertaining and close encounter. For England fans in Russia and at home, these group stages will have been better than any other for decades no matter the result against Belgium. They’ve qualified with two games to spare and two wins, having failed to secure even three points in Brazil in 2014 and not made it out of a group in the World Cup since 2006. Most importantly, things have changed in terms of performances and style.

Belgium, too, have been very impressive. Romelu Lukaku, like Kane, has been superb so far, netting two in each of the Red Devils’ first two games. While England could only beat Tunisia 2-1 in Volgograd, Belgium ran out 5-2 winners, having opened their campaign with a 3-0 win against Panama.

In Belgium, England face their biggest test thus far. For Russia, a similar feeling of positivity was felt after a 5-0 thumping of Saudi Arabia and 3-1 dismantling of Egypt. Uruguay subsequently demolished them 3-0. It will prove a wake-up call, and Southgate will hope Thursday night’s match against Belgium will not prove to be similar for his England side.

The positivity that a 6-1 victory at a World Cup brings is immeasurable, no matter the opposition, no matter the fortuity of Harry Kane’s third goal, which means he currently leads the race for the Golden Boot with five goals. Gareth Southgate tempered expectations over the last year back in England, continued to do so once the Three Lions landed in Russia and has done, and will remain insistent on doing so, in the wake of a hugely impressive victory.

“It’s coming home,” was first tagged 22 years ago. It didn’t then, it may not now, but England and their supporters are hugely positive going into their final Group G game. In a tournament of upsets (think Mexico vs Germany, Spain vs Morocco, Portugal vs Iran, Argentina vs Croatia, Iceland vs Argentina), England have thus far avoided one. Once by the skin of their teeth with a 92nd minute Harry Kane winner against Tunisia, and then with a complete destruction of Panama on Sunday lunchtime in their biggest World Cup win ever.