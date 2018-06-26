France vs Denmark Preview: Danes look to seal spot in Round of 16

One of the most exciting groups of this year's FIFA World Cup will come to an end at 3pm on Tuesday afternoon, and there is still a lot to play for as Denmark try to seal their spot in the Round of 16.

Les Bleus looking to make a statement

France, who have already qualified for the knockout stages, have been considered one of the tournament's favourites, with this side being highly rated by many, as well as being referred to as the 'golden generation' piling on a lot of pressure to perform.

Whilst Les Bleus have a star-studded squad, full of players who play at the top level week in week out, they haven't really hit the height that they would have hoped to thus far in Russia, and will be determined to make a statement of intent in this game, despite the fact that they've already qualified.

If manager Didier Deschamps does choose to rest a few of his biggest names, you can fully expect those who are given a chance to do all they can to make the most of it in order to try and force their way into the starting lineup further down the line in this competition.

Here is how France could line-up:

Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez, Paul Pogba, Ngolo Kante, Corentin Tolisso, Nabil Fekir, Antoine Griezmann, Thomas Lemar.

Embed from Getty Images

Danes must remain cautious

Denmark currently sit second in Group C, although they are only three points ahead of Australia, meaning that if they were to lose against one of the best sides in the tournament, and the Socceroos were to beat Peru, they could be in huge danger of going out on goal difference.

It is without a doubt that Åge Hareide will deploy what he believes to be his strongest possible line-up in this one, in order to try and secure the one point needed for his side to progress into the knockout stages of this competition for the first time since 2002.

William Kvist has been ruled out of contention to come back into the Danish start XI - he is yet to recover from the injury he picked up in Denmark's tournament-opening victory over Peru. Youssuf Poulsen will also be missing due to suspension after picking up his second yellow card of the tournament against Australia.

Here is how the Danes could line-up:

Kasper Schmeichel, Henrik Dalsgaard, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Jens Stryger Larsen, Lasse Schone, Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen, Andreas Cornelius, Martin Braithwaite, Nicolai Jorgensen.

Embed from Getty Images

Differing circumstances, same ambitions

Whilst few would disagree with the fact that this is a bigger game for Denmark than it is for France, it goes without saying that the French will want to put up a fight against arguably the toughest opponent in the group, simply to make a statement and finish the group with maximum points.

For the Danes, it is simply do or die, and even though they don't have the quality the Deschamps' men do, they will certainly have the determination to do everything they can in order to get the point required to progress through to the next round.

This group is likely to have a thrilling climax, and it can be followed live with VAVEL from start to finish.