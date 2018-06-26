Everton begin finalising pre-season plans

Everton have begun finalising their pre-season plans and have also announced a further two fixtures to add to the three already previously announced friendly games.

As of writing, there are a total of five games scheduled and the traditional training camp in Austria is also rumoured to be a possibility.

Marco Silva gets the chance to meet his new squad - sans players who are participating at the World Cup - for the first time on July 2nd with over a fortnight to prepare for his first friendly in his new role.

Silva’s first game in charge of Everton will come at Gigg Lane on July 18th as the Blues take on League Two Bury in a summers evening meeting.

The Blues will then travel to Faro, Portugal to take on Lille and FC Porto in the Algarve Football Cup in the days following for a three-team tournament.

Everton will be taking on the French side they met in the Europa League a few seasons ago on the 21st before then facing Silva’s former rivals Porto on the 22nd.

Following that sunny European trip, Silva’s squad will make the short hop up the M6 and M58 to take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

The following week, the Portuguese boss will make his Goodison Park bow as the Blues take on Valencia on August 4th as the wrap up their pre-season and turn their focus to the Premier League opener away at Wolves.

With only one game in the 16 days leading up to the opening day trip to Molineux, another game could possibly be announced as the new Everton boss prepares to get his side in top shape for the upcoming campaign.

Embed from Getty Images

Squad changes abound

A number of questions hang over the Everton squad with regards to incomings and outgoings.

The Blues have already departed with defender Ramiro Funes Mori as the Argentine defender joined Villarreal for an undisclosed fee. However, it is believed the fee could reach around £11 million in total and that the upfront price is in the region of £9 million.

Wayne Rooney is also set to follow Mori out the exit door, as he prepares to join MLS side DC United.

Defender Ashley Williams is also on the chopping block, as is midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin.

With Silva getting to meet his new squad in less than a week’s time, it remains to be seen just who be walking through the doors of Finch Farm.