Armstrong describes Southampton deal as ''best time to move''

Scotland international Stuart Armstrong was confirmed as Southampton's first signing of the summer transfer window on Tuesday, and the midfielder is delighted to have made the switch across the border to play in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old, who's tallied up six caps for his country, joins a number of players in recent years to have made the switch from Celtic to St. Mary's; Victor Wanyama made the move before earning a dream transfer to Tottenham Hotspur, as did defender Virgil van Dijk in 2015 before joining Liverpool last January.

Saints fans will be hoping their new man makes an instant impact, and if he does, then would be adamant on him remaining a Southampton player for the foreseeable future.

“It’s a really nice feeling”

Rumours have been amassing up over the last week that Stuart Armstrong's proposed move to the top-flight would become likely, with Southampton being the preferred destination - considering their recent record with players arriving from Celtic.

Not only has manager Mark Hughes penned one of his transfer targets down, but getting them down to a four-year contract is a remarkable feat and Armstrong has expressed his delight at finalising the deal.

Armstrong told the club's website:''It’s all gone very quickly over the past few days but it’s great to finally be here and I’m very happy.''

The Saints are renowned for their attractive, attacking football, albeit struggling at the wrong end of the Premier League table last season, and the new acquisition can't wait to get going.

He said: “I felt it was the right time to move and Southampton seems a great fit. Watching from afar, I’ve enjoyed the attractive football that they play and it just feels right''

Stuart Armstrong joins a midfield that consists of former Juventus man Mario Lemina and ex-Chelsea player Oriol Romeu, and is set to play in front of that duo to improve the club's attack - competing or playing alongside successful academy graduate James Ward-Prowse.

He even realises the potential that can be fulfilled with the quality in this Saints squad, stating: “You can see the quality that’s already present in this squad and I’ll be hoping to learn from the players here and improve myself.

The midfielder added: "I’ve got a really good feeling about the choice.”

Armstrong rallied up 41 appearances in all competitions last term, counting five goals and six assists.

“Southampton play an attacking style of football and that’s a big part of my game," the new signing said.

"Every season, I put demands on myself and set targets to create and score. I hope going forwards from here that it will be the same here.''

Quotes from Southampton FC