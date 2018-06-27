Serbia vs Brazil Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2018

This game is taking place at the Otkritie Arena, Moscow. It plays host to the Russian national team and Spartak Moscow, hosting a capacity just shy of 45,000 for the World Cup.

The major threat for Serbia comes in the form of Aleksandar Mitrovic of Newcastle United - the 23 year-old has netted 18 goals in his previous 26 international appearances. Brazil's is rather obvious in Neymar, however, FC Barcelona man Coutinho bagged a stunning individual goal in their opener, as well as doubling his side's lead over Costa Rica last time out.

Serbia only formed an individual national team in 2006 so have only met Brazil once before this match, coming in 2014. If we're including when they were apart of Yugoslavia then these two countries have encountered each other on four occasions in the World Cup and it's one win each with the other two fixtures ending in draws.

Brazil only need a draw against Serbia to ensure they progress to the round of sixteen but a win would all but guarantee their place at the top of the group, as long as Switzerland don't better their result as goal difference comes into play. Serbia can make it through via overcoming Brazil, although a draw would be enough if Switzerland suffered defeat to Costa Rica by more than one goal.

Here's the permutations for Group E ahead of Wednesday's action, which is where it gets a little complicated...

Tite does not have too many concerns ahead of the final group game; Manchester City defender Danilo is suffering from a thigh injury, meanwhile, Juventus forward Douglas Costa, who came on as a substitute in the win over Costa Rica, has a hamstring problem so is unlikely to make an appearance against Serbia. Neymar has been largely criticised for his over-reaction following the full-time whistle in his nation's last outing with the PSG star appearing to be tearful.

There is a nervous twitch within the Serbia camp as six of the players have yellow cards to their name, and if they were to be booked in the meeting with Brazil and qualified for the round of sixteen then they'd be out of action due to suspension - so the coach will certainly be aware of that and take caution prior to kick-off.

As for Brazil, they were unable to kick-off the tournament in standard fashion as Switzerland held the South American nation to a draw as Phillippe Countinho's astonishing opener was cancelled out by Steven Zubar's equaliser just after the break. Their second group game was against Costa Rica, where a very stern opposition defence was holding it's ground until the very end when two late goals sealed a 2-0 triumph for Brazil.

Serbia come into this fixture against the five-time winners in third place on three points; having beaten Costa Rica in their opener thanks to a stunning free-kick courtesy of former Manchester City defender Aleksandar Kolarov. However, Mladen Krstajić's men suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Switzerland last time out - despite going ahead from Aleksandar Mitrović, second-half goals from Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri gave the Serbians their first taste of defeat at this summer's World Cup.

Out of the four nations which make up Group E, there are three who can mathematically make it to the knockout stages - Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland - but only two are able to, so we are in for an exciting climax to the group games.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary for Wednesday's World Cup 2018 kick-off between Serbia and Brazil. I'm Ryan White and I will be keeping you up to date with all the build-up news as well as during the game.