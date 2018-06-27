Switzerland vs Costa Rica Preview: Can favoured Swiss side secure their place in the knockout stages?

The final game in Group E has an awful lot resting on it as Switzerland have the chance to seal their place in the knockout stages.

Costa Rica are yet to score in the 2018 World Cup but Óscar Ramírez will remain hopeful that his side can give their fans something to celebrate.

A win for Switzerland would secure them a place in the final 16 and potentially even clinch them the top spot in Group E.

How can Switzerland advance?

The equation is fairly simple for Switzerland to qualify through to the knockout stages. All they need to do is match Serbia's result to ensure they progress.

Serbia face a tough final game against Brazil who are also not certain of a knockout stage place.

However, should Serbia either beat Brazil or even hold them to a draw - a win for Switzerland would see Vladimir Petković's side top Group E.

Late drama for Switzerland last time out

Switzerland snatched a late victory against Serbia thanks to a last-minute winner from Xherdan Shaqiri. The victory put Switzerland ahead of Serbia and on the verge of progression to the knockout phase.

Having been outplayed for the majority of the game, Shaqiri grabbed a last-gasp winning goal to put Switzerland on the brink of a place in the knockout stages.

However, many will feel Switzerland were fortunate to have come away with anything never mind the full three points after Aleksandar Mitrovic was denied a certain penalty following being wrestled to the ground in the box.

Team news

Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri and Stephan Lichtsteiner will all be available for selection after avoiding bans for their celebrations after the winning goal against Serbia.

The trio made a double-handed eagle symbol in relation to their childhood links to Kosovo which has made the headlines in the recent news.

Vladimir Petkovic admitted he is pleased by his side's performances despite it coming across 'chaotic':

"We created what we call an organized chaos and we are going to continue to do that in the future as well. We are going to play around with that," he said.

As for Costa Rica, Óscar Ramírez has a full side to choose from as his side look to end their 2018 World Cup journey with a bang.