Croatia vs Denmark Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2018

The winner of this one will face either Spain or Russia in the last eight, in what will be an exciting occasion against one of the tournament giants, or the overachieving hosts.

One thing that is certain to come from this game is a historic moment for their nation, both of these sides have only reached the quarter-finals once in their history - an undoubtedly joyous moment for whoever progresses.

Neither of these teams have conceded a goal from open play thus far at the tournament, showing both managers have their sides defensively organised, although also having quality going forward - Luka Modrić and Christian Eriksen two of the men most likely to bring a creative spark for their respective nation.

Many have seen the Croatian's as one of the most impressive teams thus far in Russia, having won all of their group games, including an impressive 3-0 victory over Argentina - clear favourites for this game.

Denmark are likely to field a similar team to what they did last time out, due to the fact they had to go full-strength against France in order to get all that they could to progress to the knockout stages. Assistant coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has said that midfielder William Kvist could feature, the 33-year-old has been sidelined since their opening game, in which he punctured a lung.

Croatia made nine changes to their starting XI last time out in order to rest players for today's game, most of these will most likely be returning to the starting lineup, Ivan Rakitić, Dejan Lovren and Mario Mandžukić are amongst the names expected to feature from the off.

It goes without saying that going into this game, Denmark are seen as the underdogs, less talent, less experience and less expectation on their shoulders. The Danes last qualified for the round of 16 in 2002 and did very well to get out of a very tough group, seeing off competition from Peru and Australia to finish in second-place behind France.

Nowadays, Croatia are seen by many as a team to be feared, and one that if possible should be avoided. However, when you look back at their World Cup history over recent years, it hardly supports the fact that they should be feared by many. Croatia last rose from the Group Stage in 1998 and didn't even qualify for South-Africa 2010, meaning that already this campaign is their best in 20 years.

The game is due to kick-off at 7pm on Sunday evening