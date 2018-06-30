Everton considering move for Celtic's Kieran Tierney

Everton are reportedly considering making a bid for Celtic’s Kieran Tierney, as the Blues finally look to make their mark in the transfer window.

According to numerous reports, new Everton boss Marco Silva has identified the Scottish left-back as a top target and the club are poised to make an initial bid in the region of £25 million pounds.

Tierney, 21, has drawn many admirers both domestically and continentally for his performances for the Hoops and a move has, for at least two years, seemed inevitable at some point.

However, the left-back - who can also operate on the right - signed a six-year contract extension with his boyhood club last season and has not given any indications as to making away from Glasgow.

Yet, according to The Times, it is believed that Tierney is interested in the move but would not agitate a move to leave the Scottish giants.

The initial quoted bid of £25 million is said to be shy of Celtic’s asking price and Everton are prepared to go higher as they are keen to begin building Silva’s new squad.

Everton are hopeful of finding the long-term replacement to Leighton Baines that they have struggled over the last few years to nail down - with Tierney being at the top of their list.

Celtic through and through

Tierney has been on Celtic’s books since he was a kid and made his debut for the Bhoys under former boss Ronny Deila in 2015.

Since then, he has gone from strength to strength, becoming a key contributor for current boss Brendan Rodgers’ seemingly unstoppable side.

The current Celtic boss stated on Friday that he wants the 21-year-old to remain at Celtic Park but it would be difficult to stand in his way of a move to the Premier League.

Rodgers added that whilst the Scottish double-treble winners would “love and we want to keep our players” they can “never say realistically that everyone will definitely stay” because the club could receive “an offer they can’t refuse” for a player.

Ins and Outs

Everton players return for pre-season on Monday with the squad that finished pre-season set to look quite different from the one that starts it.

Wayne Rooney finally departed for the MLS earlier this week and he is set be followed out the door by a number of big earners at the club.

Morgan Schneiderlin has been coveted by Marseille for at least three months and is interested in returning to his homeland.

Elsewhere, Yannick Bolaise is of interest to West Ham United whilst Ashley Williams could return to Swansea City in a bid to help them return to the Premier League.

However, Williams’ wages would a concern for his former side and a handful of other sides, including Stoke City, who are interested in taking him away from Goodison Park.