Three strikers that could set the Championship alight next season

It is rare to find strikers that can offer twenty goals a season.

Throughout the English leagues last season we saw a few stand out players that could move onto better things.

We also saw a Championship proven forward find it difficult once again in the Premier League.

So if these three move to the English second division, will they light it up?

Jack Marriott

Peterborough goal-scoring sensation Jack Marriott is destined for a move to a Championship this summer, but which club will it be?

Well, there have been reports linking the 23-year-old to Nottingham Forest with the Posh interested in Jorge Grant who could be used as a makeweight.

However, many other clubs such as Bristol City, Derby County and Norwich City all want his signature.

Whichever club he chooses, Marriott will be an impressive signing after scoring 33 goals last season which earned him a place in the League One team of the year and also earn a nomination for the division's player of the year.

Many clubs in the Championship last season lacked a striker which guaranteed them double figures in goals and it will be exciting if the 23-year-old will be able to continue this fine vein of form.

Peterborough are said to want £6m plus add-ons for their star man.

So we should see him snapped up very quickly...

Dwight Gayle

It seems that Dwight Gayle found his level in the Championship.

Following a move to Newcastle the 27-year-old began to flourish in their division winning season, scoring 23 goals in 34 appearances.

However Gayle hasn’t set the world alight now that the Magpies are back in the Premier League.

He scored just six goals in 35 appearances for Rafa Benitez and it looks like the Spanish manager wants to purchase a new frontman this summer.

A spell at Crystal Palace also saw Gayle misfire with out and out winger Yannick Bolasie even being played as a striker.

Therefore, a move back to the Championship could be on the cards and I'm sure many of the clubs looking for promotion will present offers to Newcastle this summer.



Mohamed Eisa

Mohamed Eisa was a completely unknown talent the season before last, playing his football in non-league for Greenwich Borough.

The Sudanese striker scored 57 goals in 100 appearances before leaving to join Cheltenham Town on a free transfer after an impressive record in non-league football.

From this moment forwards, the 23-year-old scored 25 goals in all competitions for the League Two side and had his contract extended until 2020 after an impressive debut season.

It's possible to see Eisa move up the divisions to make a further stamp on professional football.

Bristol City are in search of a striker with top-scorer Bobby Reid likely to depart and it would only be a short distance move to Ashton Gate which would benefit the young striker for personal reasons.

Jamie Vardy is the perfect figurehead to showcase that there are terrific footballers in the lower divisions, and who knows, this Sudanesian could be formidable in front of goal in the Championship.

