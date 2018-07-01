Toppserien Week 11 Review: Klepp return to winning ways

Røa, Arna-Bjørnar and Trondheims-Ørn all came out on the right side of 3-2 scorelines seeing off Sandviken, Vålerenga and Lyn in the process as Klepp squeezed past Stabæk. Elsewhere, Kolbotn bested Avaldsnes as LSK hit Grand for two.

Unable to pull themselves out of a tailspin of a season, Avaldsnes slipped to another defeat, on the back foot from the seventh minute when Ina Gausdal volleyed a neat corner in at the back post. In a far from vintage performance Chante Sandiford was forced to pick the ball back out of her net again soon before the break after letting Karina Sævik’s flick squeeze passed her outstretched glove. Improvements from the visitors after the break weren’t enough to see them take anything from the match and kept them in ninth with Kolbotn knocking on the door of the top three.

Following Karoline Bakke’s early goal for the visitors, giving Sandviken the lead four minutes in as the ball smacked against the inside of the bar, the game rather quietened down until after the break. Having been kept on her toes in the first half, Nora Gjøen finally gave up a goal soon after the restart when Rebecka Holum ran across her path to poke Therese Åsland’s low free kick home.

Stine Hovland’s own goal gifted Røa the lead ten minutes later, her attempted headed clearance dropping the wrong side of the post. Second coming into the match and not looking to lose any ground at the top, Sandviken pulled level again six minutes later, Ajara Nchout’s individual skill enough to see her slip around the defence and get her goal. The comeback was however, short-lived as three minutes later the Dynamite Girls retook the lead for the last time in the match. Kirvil Odden’s goal kick sent impossibly long, Gjøen’s touch not enough to claim the ball but rather knock it down as she lost her footing, Ragne Svastuen in the right place to gather it and slip it into the open net on the turn.

Having seen considerable ground open up between themselves and LSK, slipping to third, Klepp dug out a win at the Nadderud to keep Stabæk firmly in place at the wrong end of the table. Hege Hansen’s square ball to Tameka Butt enough to finally get the better of Ingrid Hjelmseth, the goalkeeper pulled out for the Australian to slam the ball into the back of the net.

Anne Lise Olsen got the ball rolling in Bergen, bringing Marie Dølvik Markussen’s smart cross down and slipping it home in the first minute. Besting her best goal tally for a season, Emilie Nautnes added her fourth of the term 18 minutes later, slotting the ball into the far corner before Maria Brochmann tipped the tie four minutes later. Picking up steam, Amalie Eikeland made it three for Arna just before the break, dashing beyond the defence and chipping the ball over Guro Pettersen.

On the backfoot but given a raft of hope three minutes into the second half when Ingrid Østervold Stenevik was shown a straight red for a foul on Markussen as she charged into the box. Awarded a free kick right on the edge for the foul, Sherida Spitse made no mistake whipping the ball around the wall and into the bottom corner, Vålerenga still alive in the tie. Still not having settled this season, the visitors couldn’t make their advantage count, Arna well composed to keep VIF out for the rest of the second half, three points their reward.

Wrapping up the rash of evenly split five-goal games, TØ snatched victory late in the day to consign Lyn to a sixth defeat of the season. Camilla Huseby didn’t cover herself in glory ten minutes in when she allowed a hopeful cross to bounce in front of her as it worked through to Elen Melhus to poke home at the back post. On a good day for crossing, the hosts restored parity ten minutes later at a lofted corner, Joanna Bækkelund’s header enough to get the better of Kristine Nøstmo.

With her sixth of the season, Julie Adserø regained the lead for the visitors soon after the hour, tapping home Melhus’ low pass. There was still time for plenty of drama at the Kringsjå kunstgress, Runa Lillegård’s desperate finish adjudged to have just crossed the line in the last minute of regular time. It only took three minutes for Trondheims to snatch the lead and all three points when Bækkelund’s clearance cannoned off of Melhus’ shins and looped into the net.

At the risk of losing their 100% record, the hosts were handed a slice of luck at the end of the first half when Ingrid Moe Wold’s low cross was deflected into her own net by Cecilie Falch. Dominant in the game but unable to find a cushion, LSK settled the tie late in the game when Guro Reiten broke the offside trap to roll Sophie Haug’s ball home. Eleven matches into the season and it still doesn’t seem likely that the champions with surrender a point, the season fast getting away from Grand.