Hakeeb Adelakun signs for Bristol City

Bristol City have signed Scunthorpe United attacker Hakeeb Adelakun.

After his contract expired with The Iron, the 22-year-old became a free agent and has now penned a three-year deal at Ashton Gate.

This is the Robins' third signing of the transfer window, with Marley Watkins and Adam Webster, from Norwich City and Ipswich Town respectively, joining last month.

A to be agreed compensation fee will have to be paid by City to The Iron due to the winger's age after he joined the club at 16 and worked his way into the first-team.

Who is he?

The young forward initially had to take a leap of faith to make his professional debut in football.

After playing at Crystal Palace and West Ham as a child, he went onto make his Football League debut in 2012 becoming the Iron's youngest player at 16 years and 201 days old.

Adelakun has since featured 169 times for Scunthorpe since making his debut five-and-a-half seasons ago.

The 22-year-old comes to Ashton Gate primarily as a right-sided midfielder.

However, he can play on the left as well and often swaps sides during matches.

Other options include using him as an attacking midfielder in a number ten role or as a forward, so there's a lot of possibilities for Lee Johnson to use the Englishman in the coming Championship campaign.

Last season

Adelakun is starting to show all his attributes after former manager Graham Alexander believed he had a lot of growing up to do over the past 18 months.

The winger scored four goals in the 2017/18 league season which was double the previous year and also contributed 11 assists, nearly four times that of 2016/17.

During last season he also picked up the EFL Young Player of the Month award for November when he scored winners against Northampton Town and Bradford City, while adding a number of assists.

The Hackney-born talent has shown his trickery and explosive pace which will be admired at Bristol City.

Maturity and consistency levels hang over the young prospect however it should be a gamble worth taking.