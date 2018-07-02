Mohamed Salah extends Liverpool deal until 2023

Mohamed Salah has signed a new five-year-deal to extend his stay on Merseyside with Liverpool.

Salah, 26, joined Liverpool last summer from Champions League semi-finalists AS Roma for a fee estimated around £34 million.

The signing has proved to be one of the great bargains of the season with the winger securing both the PFA and Football Writers Player of the Season award last campaign.

The deal extends his stay with the club until 2023 and his new contract similarly to Philippe Coutinho does not contain a release clause.

Not only did the Liverpool ace scoop up all the individual awards, but the former Chelsea winger was also the Premier League's top-scorer with 32-league-goals securing him the Golden Boot.

Klopp: "We want world-class talent at Anfield"

Reds boss Jürgen Klopp is delighted to secure yet another deal at the club with Roberto Firmino also signing an improved Liverpool deal in April.

The 51-year-old manager believes the new contract represents Salah's ambitions to win things with Liverpool and the belief between both Salah and the club to meet those ambitions.

"It demonstrates two things very clearly - his belief in Liverpool and our belief in him," Klopp explained. "This news can be seen for what it is; rewarding a person who performed and contributed greatly for the team and the club last season."

"We want world-class talent to see they have a home at Anfield where they can fulfill all their professional dreams and ambitions - we are working hard together to achieve this," he continued. "When someone like Mo Salah commits and says this place is my home now, it speaks very loudly I think.

"Equally, our commitment to him says we see his value and want him to grow even more and get even better within our environment."

Long Term

The deal gives confidence to Liverpool fans that their star-player will remain at Anfield for the 2018/19 season where they look to challenge Manchester City for the league title.

With the additions of Naby Keïta and Fabhino to the Liverpool squad next campaign, the signature of Salah is arguably the club's best set of business yet as it ensures they are not only bringing fresh talent in but also ensuring their most prized possessions are not lured away from the club like they were in recent seasons.

Liverpool finished fourth in the Premier League last season and were runners-up in last season's Champions League after falling short at the final hurdle in a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid - the Galacticos' third European crown in a row.

Salah not only suffered defeat that fateful night but also sustained a shoulder injury in a clash with Real Madrid and Spain captain Sergio Ramos.

The injury looked to rule the Egyptian international out of the World Cup but Salah incredibly recovered to score two goals for his country. However, it wasn't enough for them to progress from the group after finishing rock bottom - losing all three matches.

Ready for the new season

Liverpool returned to Melwood on Monday to begin pre-season preparations ahead of next season with the players who were not away on international duty.

However, Salah was not one of the ones to return since his World Cup exit as the Liverpool forward - as well as other returning World Cup stars - were given an extended period off from training.

Netherlands duo Georginio Wijnaldum and Virgil van Dijk - who were not involved in the World Cup - were also absent from training although latest signings Keïta and Fabinho were in attendance.

It was also positive for Liverpool supporters to see German goalkeeper Loris Karius return to the club after his two mistakes in the Champions League final. Despite testing positive for concussion the 25-year-old was inconsolable for his errors and it is pleasing to see Karius amongst the returning 26-man squad.