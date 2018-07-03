Arsenal target N'Zonzi reportedly wants move to Emirates

Steven N'Zonzi has handed in a transfer request to force through a move to Arsenal according to reports in the British press.

Unai Emery wants to make the central defensive midfielder his fourth summer signing as he looks to renovate the entire Gunners squad.

The France international who is currently playing his part in Russia reportedly wants to move back to his young family after spending three seasons at Sevilla.

He was wanted by Everton last year, but has wanted a move to the capital since emerging as a target for the Gooners in January.

Reunited

The former Stoke and Blackburn midfielder has flourished in Spain and was originally brought in by Emery in 2015.

The pair now want to link up once again with his former coach wanting to ideally seal this move before other clubs circulate.

Emery and N’Zonzi worked together for the 2015/16 season as the La Liga club clinched a third successive Europa League title.

The 29-year-old has gone on to make 136 appearances across all competitions for Sevilla, chipping in with eight goals and seven assists.

N'zonzi has a £35 million buy out clause but Los Hispalenses may accept £22 million for the 29-year-old reports understand.

Any transfer dealing though will have to take place after the World Cup finishes with Les Blues up against Uruguay in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Exactly what the Gunners need

A central defensive midfielder has to be a priority this summer.

The Gunners faithful had been screaming at Arsene Wenger to sort out their woes in defence, but this came to no avail.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are just four of the offensive options that are at the club, so no more are needed.

With Wenger finally moving on and Emery at the helm, a change in emphasis could be seen with the attacking lineup already at a breathtaking standard.

Bernd Leno, Stephan Lichtsteiner and Sokratis Papastathopoulos have all been unveiled at the beginning of this window as Emery looks to work on the spine and leadership.

It is somewhat reassuring to see the Spanish-born manager look to work on the defence before the club turns into disarray.

Wenger's woes

It's hard to believe that it would take over 13 years for Arsenal to recruit Patrick Vieira's replacement after he left in 2005.

Wenger seemed to opt for technical midfielders over enforcers, rather than integrating both.

Granit Xhaka hasn't got going since his arrival and the decision to sign Mohamed Elneny over N'Golo Kante is laughable.

The Swiss international is untrustworthy when defending and the Egyptian lacks the quality to make Arsenal tick.

Emery seems to have identified that this is one of the Gooners' weakest areas and will go in for N'Zonzi.

What can N'Zonzi offer?

The Sevilla man is an out-and-out defensive minded midfielder.

Either on his own or partnered up, N'Zonzi provides reassurance and superb physicality within the middle of the park.

He made his first start in the World Cup started alongside Kante in Emery's preferred 4-2-3-1 formation against Denmark and showed exactly why Arsenal must splash the cash and sign him.

The 29-year-old is also technically adept in possession and will also offer creativity from a defensive position, much like Jordan Henderson has shown for England.

Versus the Danish, N’Zonzi was resolute and held down the midfield.

It is this type of discipline that is so desperately needed at the Emirates.

His height and physique alone will help the Gunners as he'll tower above most opposition and use his physical advantage to dominate the battles in the middle.

This Frenchman is a real workhorse and could help Arsenal massively in their quest to reach their heights of last decade.