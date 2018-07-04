Harry Kane believes England have 'grown' through penalty shoot-out victory

England won their first ever World Cup penalty shoot-out on Tuesday night against Colombia after the game ended 1-1 after extra-time.

Harry Kane put the Three Lions ahead just before the hour mark from the penalty spot - beating Arsenal's David Ospina.

However, Barcelona's Yerry Mina equalised with a last-gasp header to send the game to extra-time and eventually penalties.

Captain Kane believes his side have 'grown' after experiencing a World Cup penalty shoot-out.

'The boys were fantastic'

Eric Dier's penalty proved the decisive spot kick to send England through to the quarter-final where Sweden await.

Kane admitted he was impressed by the maturity which was shown:

"We spoke a lot about being an inexperienced, young team, but we grew up a lot on that pitch tonight. It was mixed emotions, highs and lows, even in the penalty shoot-out. The boys were fantastic," he said.

Kane cannoned home his second penalty of the night as he stepped up first for the Three Lions.

"Penalty shootouts are a lot about mentality, and obviously we know England haven't done great in the past, so it was nice to get that one off our back and it'll give us huge belief going forward," Kane added.

Believe

Sweden awaits in the final eight of the World Cup and spirits seem to be supreme in the England camp.

Kane could not hide his emotion after the game as he emphasised just how much the penalty shoot-out victory meant to the squad and the nation:

"It will give us huge belief. There's still a long way to go, but as a team we are as together as we can be. This will give the team more belief than ever, and the fans back home," the 24-year-old said.

Kane is currently leading in the race for the World Cup top scorer crown after netting six goals in just three games.

"[I'm] so proud. There were so many emotions in that game. I thought we played well, controlled the game, and obviously we were so unlucky to concede last minute.

"We stood up and were tall, we were not going to let it impact us. It shows the togetherness and the character. We spoke a lot about it before, but these are the moments where you really see it. I'm so proud of everyone, the boys and the staff."