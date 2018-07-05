Damallsvenskan week 10 review: Hammarby and Vittsjö pick up big wins

Wins for Vittsjö in Piteå and Hammarby at home to Rosengård left Göteborg up to third with a late win against Växjö as Linköping thrashed Kalmar. Elsewhere, Djurgården grabbed a late point against Kristianstad as LB07 slipped to a late defeat at the hands of Eskilstuna.

Piteå slipped to their third loss on the bounce as Vittsjö hit the league leaders for four at the LF Arena. A deflected strike from Ronja Aronsson saw the hosts pounce half-way through the first half as Julia Karlenäs volleyed the ball home ahead of Shannon Lynn. Lorina White restored parity ten minutes later with a close-range header before Sandra Adolfsson fired the visitors ahead just before the break.

Michelle De Jong netted her third for Vittsjö with a clean strike from the top of the box ten minutes before Linda Sällström put the match fully out of reach, bending the ball around Cajsa Andersson into the top corner.

A neat, low finish from Ritah Kivumbi set Växjö on their way in Gothenburg, the visitors comfortably extending their lead ten minutes after the restart when Anna Anvegård slipped a spot kick into the bottom left corner. The match turned on its head four minutes later when Katie Fraine was shown a straight red for clattering Adelina Engman outside of the box. Ramping up the pressure to make their numerical advantage count, the hosts clawed a goal back nine minutes from time when substitute and bit-part player this season, Annahita Zamanian slipped the ball through Moa Edrud’s ankles. Göteborg brought level three minutes later courtesy of Elin Rubensson’s second goal of the season. The match decided in stoppage time as Rebecca Blomqvist nodded Rubensson’s whipped free kick home.

The win enough to bring KG level on points with Rosengård, though a considerable way behind on goal difference, Växjö beginning to slip back down the table.

Given the chance to slip ahead of PIF and claim top-spot, Rosengård once again came unstuck, Hammarby finding their rhythm to keep all three points in Stockholm. Olga Ekblom the creator for the first goal, her sweeping cross perfect for Julia Zigiotti to run onto and head into the bottom corner. Creating but not taking their chances, the visitors saw an Iva Landeka penalty saved before Frida Sjöberg doubled the advantage for Bajen, another Ekblom cross and header enough to best Zećira Mušović. A well struck free kick from Landeka in the last minute of regular time a conciliation, too late to have a bearing on the distribution of points.

With both teams still finding their footing – KDFF having been dealt a pair of losses last month and DIF unable to go two matches without a loss – both will take heart from picking up a point, though it does little to improve their standing. Guilty of not taking their better chances, the visitors took the lead twenty minutes from time when Alice Nilsson flicked the ball over Guðbjörg Gunnarsdóttir as she mopped up the scraps from Becky Edwards’ attempted overhead kick. The lead lasted until five minutes from time when Portia Boakye was caught late in the box, Sheila van den Bulk reliable as ever from the spot for the Blue Stripes.

Still struggling to kickstart their season, Eskilstuna picked up their third win of the year, their fourth late goal of the term enough for all three points in Malmö. With finishing at a premium, Rakel Hönnudóttir’s point-blank effort was rule out for offside before Mimmi Larsson pounced at the death. With Maria Thomsen shepherding the ball back to Emma Lind, Larrson raced in, blocking Lind’s clearance and slipped behind the goalkeeper to send the ball into the open net.

Taking no prisoners, LFC moved up to fourth with a rolloping win at home to Kalmar, hitting the league strugglers for eight to bolster their goal difference. A goal to the good three minutes in when Natasha Dowie nodded Johanna Rasmussen’s pin-point cross in, the Kalmar defence was fast overrun. The second goal flew in twenty minutes later when Rasmussen clipped Frida Maanum’s cross into the far side of the net, the Dane adding a third eight minutes later with a low finish from the left.

Things went from bad to worse for the visitors two minutes before the break when Anna Oskarsson rose well to flick Kosovare Asllani’s corner inside of the far post. The onslaught continued after the break, Dowie spun in the box after receiving a throw in and knocked the ball low, under Tove Enblom for the fifth. The Englishwoman completing her hattrick just after the hour, another Asllani corner bringing about another goal, Dowie the one to meet the aerial ball for the sixth of the day.

After providing two, Asllani got a goal of her own when Tove Almqvist intercepted a goal kick by the half-way line, knocking it down before carrying it forward, the substitute laid off to Asllani for the experienced attacker to slip over Enblom. The eighth and final goal of the day added by Maanum two minutes from time, the Norwegian in the right place to pick up Oskarsson’s deflected cross and volley it through two pairs of legs to leave the net rippling.