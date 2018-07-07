Bristol City sign Sheffield Wednesday full-back Jack Hunt

Bristol City have confirmed the signing of Jack Hunt. The 27-year-old arrives from Sheffield Wednesday for an undisclosed fee.

Robins Head Coach Lee Johnson was in need of adding to his defence following the departure Aden Flint and Hordur Magnusson this transfer window and has added Hunt on a three-year deal.

Riddance of defenders

Flint was always going to move away this summer but City have also sold Magnusson and sent Zak Vyner out on loan.

The latter having just signed a new contract will play at Rotherham United next season to get regular first team exposure, though some believe he should've been part of Johnson's first team plans.

Aden Flint left the club for a £7 million deal to join Championship rivals Middlesbrough and Icelandic international Magnusson joined CSKA Moscow.

Therefore the Robins have stepped up their game and introduced Hunt alongside Adam Webster.

It's understood that the former Wednesday right-back was put through a medical at City last night after a fee of around £1.5 million was agreed between the two clubs according to Bristol Live.

'It feels fantastic'

Hunt becomes the Aston Gate club's fifth signing of the summer having added Marley Watkins, Hakeeb Adelakun, Andreas Weimann and Webster.

The versatile right-back has a vast amount of Championship experience and spoke to BCTV on his arrival.

“It feels fantastic," explained the 27-year-old when asked how it felt to get the deal over the line.

“I have followed the Championship for a long time and Bristol City have caught my eye.

“They went on a great cup run last season, play great football so when I found out there was interest, I really wanted to get the deal done.

“I think the place is going in one direction, there’s a real feel-good factor here so it was something I was desperate to be a part of.”

Hunt believes that the club is destined for greatness.

“I’m thrilled to be here.

“After seeing the stadium, everything seems to be set up for one direction.

“The stadium looks absolutely fantastic and I’m really excited to get out there.

“After speaking with the head coach and seeing everything about this brilliant place, it was something I was excited to get done.”

The former Huddersfield defender has more than 250 appearances in a career predominantly spent in the second tier of English football, so hopes his experience can aid the dressing room.

“I’d like to think I have enough experience in this league,” he added.

"I’ve been involved in two near misses to the Premier League in the last few years and I don’t want that experience again.

“If I can now pass on any experience to the other players then hopefully that can help us.

“I’m a right-back first and foremost, I’m very attacking with lots of energy and hopefully I can bring that here.”