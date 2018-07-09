Everton's Henry Onyekuru set to join Galatasaray on loan

Everton forward Henry Onyekuru is set to join Galatasaray on loan for the upcoming season.

The Nigerian, who spent last season on loan with Anderlecht, still needs playing time to secure a work permit that would allow him to be a part of the Blues’ squad for the 2019/20 season.

Onyekuru is set for a medical with The Lions after the Turkish club confirmed via Twitter that they had begun negotiations with Everton regarding the possible loan deal.

He had hoped to secure that permit last season whilst with the Belgian giants but injury meant that his campaign was cut short and dashed any hopes of securing that vital work permit - and a possible place in Nigeria’s World Cup squad.

Anderlecht had hoped to be able to take the forward back on loan for this upcoming season but the relationship between the club and Onyekuru soured and the player opted against returning.

Onyekuru scored nine times in 19 appearances - including a number of Champions League games - for the Belgians before returning to Everton for treatment to his knee injury.

Now, his attention turns to Turkey and Galatasaray.

New Faces

The Blues have begun to ramp up their pre-season preparations as they jetted off to Austria for their annual training camp.

Marco Silva’s squad included all first-team players who have not been on international duty for the World Cup and a number of players who are looking to make the step up from the youth levels - including defender Callum Connolly.

However, the Portuguese boss is hoping to add a couple of new faces to his squad before the start of the Premier League season.

Celtic’s Kieran Tierney is still a top target but talks between the two clubs have cooled off as the Celts begin their Champions League qualification campaign.

The Blues have also been linked with Barcelona defender Yerry Mina after the Colombian defender impressed with his performances at the World Cup.

However, they face competition from clubs across the continent.