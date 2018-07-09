Tranmere Rovers vs Liverpool Preview: Reds make short trip to Prenton Park

With the country focusing on England's exploits in Russia, Liverpool will continue their low-key start to pre-season on Tuesday as they face off against Tranmere Rovers.

As is custom for the Reds, they're playing a few local sides before jetting off somewhere for some glamour matches ahead of the Premier League start in a month's time.

Having hammered Chester 7-0 on Saturday, there'll be another opportunity for some or Jurgen Klopp's fringe players to impress ahead of the US Tour, where Liverpool will play Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Before that there are lower profile tasks such as the Tranmere game, which will be followed up by away games against Bury and Blackburn Rovers.

Local opponents

For Tranmere, excellent opportunity to get some pre-season practise in against a team that you could consider local rivals, given the two are merely separated by the River Mersey.

The Birkenhead club are on a high after defying the odds in last season's conference play-off final, defeating Boreham Wood 2-1 despite having a man sent off to return to the Football League after a three year absence.

They're managed by former player Micky Mellon, who has also had managerial stints at Shrewsbury Town and Fleetwood Town.

New stars, new formations

Whilst the Liverpool fans in attendance on Saturday were excited to see new signings Fabinho and Naby Keita, they were left most impressed by some less surprise names.

Harry Wilson bagged a brace, further enhancing his reputation amongst a flurry of Championship clubs looking to secure a loan signature, whilst Ryan Kent also got on the scoresheet.

Daniel Sturridge, likely to leave Anfield this summer, scored twice also, including a peach of a left footed curler from outside the penalty area.

It'll be interesting to see if Klopp's tactics are in keeping with the 4-2-2-2 exhibited against Chester. It's a formation that was used a few times by the German last season, yielding impressive results such as a 4-1 away victory to West Ham.

Keita and Fabinho will likely remain the headline acts though, with attacking stars Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane all still on holiday after the World Cup.