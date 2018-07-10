Harry Wilson signs a new long-term contract with Liverpool

Harry Wilson has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool as the 21-year-old commits his future at Anfield.

The Wales international has only made one competitive appearance for the Reds, however, his successful loan spell with Hull City gives the club the belief that Wilson still has quality to show at Liverpool.

The versatile forward has been with the Merseyside outfit since 2015 and has been one of the academy’s best young prospects in recent years.

However, there was a concern as to whether Wilson could make the grade under Jurgen Klopp, as compared to the likes of Trent Alexander Arnold, he has failed to make his mark in Klopp’s senior side.

Despite struggling for first-team appearances at Liverpool, Wilson already has four-caps for Ryan Gigg's Wales international side and the Reds winger was outstanding in the Championship after a loan spell with Hull City.

His move to the KCOM Stadium saw him fire seven goals in 13 appearances for the Tigers to help Nigel Adkins’ side narrowly avoid relegation.

Wilson keen to impress

Despite a number of clubs interested in luring Wilson away from Merseyside the Reds number 59 returned to pre-season training last week and netted twice in Liverpool's 7-0 trouncing over Chester on Saturday.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, the 21-year-old said: "I'm delighted to sign the new deal.

"When it got offered to me, I was desperate to get everything sorted so I could sign it fairly early on in pre-season because I want to focus on playing football."

The forward added: "So, now this is sorted, I feel I can do that and push on and try and impress."

Wilson recently won Liverpool’s Academy Player of the Year award for the 2017/18 season after his inspired performances for the Under-23’s in Premier League 2.

His impressive season for both Hull and Neil Critchley's Under 23's could mean that Wilson may feature more for the Reds next season, however, the additions of Fabinho and Naby Keita, as well as other imminent arrivals, could make it difficult for Wilson to even make the substitutes bench next season.

On his aims for the upcoming campaign, Wilson added: "I think my short-term focus is to keep trying to impress the manager day in, day out in training and, the minutes I get in pre-season, try and impress.

"[I want to] keep trying to score goals, [get] assists, help the team out and then I'm not looking too far beyond that."

He concluded: "I feel if I do well enough here, everything else will take care of itself."

Steven Gerrard expressed an interest in his former academy player and a loan-move to Rangers could suit both parties if Liverpool are to get the best out of Wilson in the long-term.