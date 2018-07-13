Huddersfield Town sign Erik Durm from Borussia Dortmund

Huddersfield Town announced the signing of German World Cup winner Erik Durm from Borussia Dortmund. The 26-year-old who is capable of playing at left, right and wing-back has signed a one-year contract with the Terriers. Durm has enormous experience, having over 200 appearances during his career, including in the Bundesliga, Europa League and Champions League. The defender also has seven caps for his native Germany.

Having been a member of the German 2014 World Cup winning squad Durm also had a connection to the Terriers, having been signed to Dortmund's youth team by the Terriers' head coach David Wagner back in 2012. Coverting from a striker to a full-back under Wagner, Durm made his way into the senior team within a year. Although not managing much playing time last season because of injuries, the German passed the Terriers medical easily and had been training with Dortmund in the pre-season.

Embed from Getty Images

Fantastic Day

Terriers head coach Wagner said that it was a fantastic day bringing in Durm. "It is not every day that you can bring a player of the quality of Erik to your Club," he said. "He is a World Cup winner and has played at the very highest level, so this is a fantastic day for Huddersfield Town."

The German went on to add about the injuries that the World Cup Winner has suffered last year "He has been very unfortunate with injuries for a year now, but he was training with Dortmund at the end of the season and he’s passed our medical with flying colours this week. That’s no surprise to me; he was always one of the fittest players at Dortmund and has great physical attributes; real stamina and speed."

Wagner went on to discuss the fact that Durm and he already knew each other, which proved beneficial when it came to signing. Also the qualities that Durm has will fit in well according to the Terrier head coach "Obviously I know Erik well from our time together at Dortmund and he has all the qualities to be a great success in our ‘Terriers Identity’. He is a smart, determined character too. He’s desperate to play and that is always a good thing for any Head Coach!"

Durm will have his workload carefully managed during pre-season in order to ensure the full-back can return to the top level of football that he is capable of. A real coup for the Terriers, bringing in a World Cup winner.