Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: We're working hard every day to improve

Unai Emery's first game in charge of Arsenal was a resounding success after his side strolled to an emphatic 8-0 victory over National League outfit Boreham Wood FC.

Record signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was in scintillating form, netting a hat trick within the opening 17 minutes of the game.

His first came in the seventh minute, a beautifully curled strike outside of the area, finding the top corner. His second came two minutes later, a real poachers effort, heading from inside the six-yard box following good work from Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

He completed his hat-trick in the 17th minute from the penalty spot, thumping the ball into the roof of the net.

The 29-year-old is enjoying working under Emery and was pleased make a goalscoring start to pre-season.

When asked about his views on the game, he said:"I'm really happy and I think today what was important was the work of the team. We had great work in the first half, so I'm really happy everybody played well, so that's good!"

Embed from Getty Images

Working hard to improve

After long-serving manager and club icon, Arsene Wenger, parted company with The Gunners earlier in the summer, many were intrigued to see what Emery would do differently.

Aubameyang has been encouraged by the tactical work conducted by the Spaniard on the training pitch.

"We try to do good pressing," remarked the Gabonese international. "Everyone knows what they have to do and that is important. The coach is doing well in these [first] two weeks. We're working hard and we try to improve every day."

Next up for Arsenal is a pre-season visit to Singapore, where they will take on European heavyweights Atletico Madrid and PSG.

Atletico, winners of the 2018 Europa League, and PSG, Ligue 1 champions, will certainly provide a sterner test for Arsenal as they step up their preparations for the new season.