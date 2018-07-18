Everton reportedly reject RB Leipzig bids for Ademola Lookman

Everton have reportedly rejected two bids for Ademola Lookman from RB Leipzig.

According to Bild, Leipzig have had bids of €14 and €16 million rejected by the Blues for the young forward and the two clubs remain a ways away in their respective valuations.

The report suggests that Everton are looking for at least £20 million whilst Leipzig don’t want to match that reportedly valuation.

Lookman, 20, has been of interest to the German side since his loan spell ended and he returned to Everton but with new boss Marco Silva in charge, there is a plan in place for the exciting youngster on Merseyside.

Despite being linked with other players in the position, the Portuguese boss is said to be planning to have Lookman take up a larger role in the upcoming campaign.

Current Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick revealed a few weeks ago that the German club have been ‘in talks’ with Everton regarding Lookman and that the youngster ‘wants to come.’

However, Lookman’s future has been one that has been discussed at length over recent weeks at Finch Farm between club officials and on social media between fans.

The majority of Blues fans would like to stay at Goodison Park and have his role increased.

That belief was backed by Director of Football Marcel Brands upon his appointment as the Dutchman stated he’d been looking at the 20-year-old during his loan spell in Germany.

Creating a chance

A chance for Lookman to nail down a starting berth come the opening day of the Premier League season may be opened up in the coming days as Everton are in talks with Fenerbahce over a possible move for Yannick Bolasie.

The 29-year-old is expected to depart Merseyside before the close of the transfer window as Brands and Silva look to reduce the clubs bloated wage bill and give the ageing squad an injection of youth.