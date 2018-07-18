Liverpool one step closer to record breaking Alisson deal as Roma accept offer

Liverpool's long-standing attempts to sign AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson have been given a boost, with the Serie A club having accepted an offer in the region of £67 million - a record breaking sum for a 'keeper.

The Reds will now hold talks with the Brazilian over a move to Anfield, which is now supposedly his chosen destination for a summer move.

Changing scenery

A deal previously looked unlikely due to a mixture of Roma's hefty asking price, plus Alisson's preference for a move to Real Madrid, but a change in situation has left Liverpool as clear frontrunners.

Madrid are now pursuing Thibaut Courtois, with the Chelsea shot-stopper only having a year left on his contract.

That's left Chelsea scrambling for a goalkeeper. They also like Alisson, but can't offer the Champions League football that Liverpool can, and they may not even be able to offer Roma the same fee. Kasper Schmeichel and Petr Cech look like more realistic options for the Blues.

Liverpool's Brazilian contingency will also offer a boost, with Roberto Firmino and Fabinho knowing Alisson from national team fixtures. Firmino's wife has even been reported as spending quality time with Alisson's other half at the Russia World Cup this summer.

Not over the line just yet

Reds fans won't be jumping for joy just yet, knowing Chelsea's history of hijacking transfers, but will be pleased to see Liverpool aren't messing around in looking to end a poor run of goalkeeping form ever since Pepe Reina's decline in the early 2010's.

Loris Karius, Simon Mignolet and Danny Ward all remain on Merseyside but it's thought that at least two of them will leave this summer, the remaining 'keeper acting as backup to Alisson - who would join up with Liverpool's squad after their US Tour should he sign.