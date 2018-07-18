Rhian Brewster signs first professional contract whilst Wilson joins Rams on loan

Liverpool forward and talented youngster Rhian Brewster has signed a new long-term deal with the Reds that see's his future committed to Merseyside.

The 18-year-old signed his first professional deal at Melwood as he hopes to make more first-team appearances in the upcoming season once he recovers from an ankle injury that'll likely keep him out until December.

Brewster has been one of England's upcoming stars after the teenager helped England win the Under 17 World Cup last October with Brewster also picking up the Golden Boot after scoring eight goals in the competition.

The striker was finally able to put pen-to-paper regarding his future despite sustaining an ankle injury in January. Brewster will continue his rehabilitation process as he looks to repay manager Jurgen Klopp for showing such faith in the youngster.

The former Chelsea man expressed his delight to Liverpoolfc.com moments after signing the new deal: “It feels great. I’ve wanted to do this for a very long time now and I think it’s the right moment for me and my family. I’m looking forward to getting back fit and making some appearances", said Brewster.

“Since I got here the club has been amazing to me and treated me like family. It seems like I’ve been here my whole life, to be honest. It’s coming up to my fifth season now. I [still] remember my first training session. It’s amazing and I can’t wait to get started.”

Harry Wilson joins Lampard and Derby

Liverpool winger Harry Wilson has joined Derby County on loan for the 2018/19 season despite signing a new long-term deal with the Reds just weeks ago.

The Wales international is the latest youngster to join Frank Lampard at Pride Park and a move to the Championship could be perfect for the youngster's development considering how he thrived in the division last season.

The 21-year-old impressed at Hull City on loan last season scoring seven times in 13 games for the Tigers and helped ensure Nigel Adkins and his side avoid relegation.

After signing a new-deal at Melwood, Wilson shined in a pre-season friendly against Chester FC last week - scoring a brace to help the Reds ease to a 7-0 victory.

Wilson will join up with Lampard and the rest of the team ahead of the Rams opening league fixture on Friday, August 3 against Reading.