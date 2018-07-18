Mourinho comments on Pogba's "brilliant" World Cup performances

Though suggestions that Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba's relationship remains strained, the Manchester United manager has hailed his star midfielder's performances at this summer's World Cup in Russia as "absolutely brilliant".

Pogba was vital in France's campaign as his country lifted the biggest tournament in world football for only the second time ever, and for the first time since 1998. The former-Juventus man scored in Les Blues' 4-2 victory in the final against Croatia and was important throughout.

Mourinho told reporters at UCLA campus in the USA, where Man United are preparing for their pre-season tour of the country, that he was impressed with Pogba's performances in Russia.

Mourinho impressed by Pogba at World Cup

"He was absolutely brilliant," Mourinho insisted.

He previously asserted that Pogba must understand why he performed so well at the World Cup, and take those attributes into his displays for his club, who he has sometimes underwhelmed for.

Pogba must learn from France performances

"I hope that he understands why he was very good," Mourinho said. "I think that's the point about his performance level and his contribution to a winning team; is for him to understand why he was so good, especially in the second part of the competition."

Pogba was solid defensively as well as creative and game-changing in attack. His lack of defensive effort is something which critics of his have pointed to at United. Perhaps Mourinho was alluding to that. Pogba also showed great leadership attributes, with a number of videos displaying how the Frenchmen led his teammates in the dressing room, delivering speeches before each fixture that inspired them to raise their effort levels ever further.

"To win the World Cup can only be a positive thing [for Pogba]. It's difficult to say that to win the World Cup is not good for a player's career, I can only imagine that it is only positive," Mourinho said.

"It is amazing. For Paul, to be the world champion can only be fantastic."

Jose messaged Pogba before and after tournament

The Portuguese coach revealed that he messaged Pogba before and after the tournament.

"I did what I did with all my players, I sent a nice message before the World Cup," Mourinho confirmed.

"During the World Cup, I decided not to disturb anyone. I think when they are in the national team, especially in the World Cup, I don't think they need their club manager on their shoulders saying 'I'm happy, not happy.'

"I think they just need to focus on the job and the job is the national team. And then after the World Cup, I sent him a different message to the other guys because he won the competition."