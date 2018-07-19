Marco Silva 'confident' that signings will come at Everton

Marco Silva says he is confident that signings will start arriving at Everton before the end of the transfer window.

The Blues are one of only three sides in the Premier League to not make a signing yet.

There have been concerned rumblings from some corners of the fanbase due to Everton’s lack of movement so far but the Portuguese is confident that he will get his targets.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo after the 1-1 draw with Bury, Silva stated that he wants a ‘normal number in our squad’ and that the club are ‘working on both sides (ins and outs).’

Everton travel to Portugal this weekend for the Algarve Football Cup which after competing in, Silva says he will ‘start taking some decisions’ because pre-season is coming to a close and that will include ‘important decisions about our players’ as well.

“And we expect in the next few days the new players we need will start to arrive.”

“I'm confident,” Silva added.

So far during this window, Everton’s focus has been on sales and they have been able to make progress there.

The inflated wage bill built up by former manager Ronald Koeman and Director of Football Steve Walsh meant that the focus to begin this window was always going to be towards sales.

Silva and new Director of Football Marcel Brands have already been able to shred Wayne Rooney’s substantial wages off the books and the departure of Ramiro Funes Mori also added to that cut in wages.

Negotiation frustration

The Blues have been working towards signings during the window but have run into a number of problems in negotiations.

They had wanted to secure Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney but the Scottish club’s demands to have the £25 million fee paid up front and not in instalments meant that Everton would back off.

Interest remains and the Blues could return before the end of the wind to test the Celts hand.

Barcelona’s Yerry Mina is another target but there is plenty of interest in the defender following his outstanding performances for Colombia at the World Cup.

There had been rumours that Everton wanted to agree a deal with Bordeaux for winger Malcom but the Blues held no interest in the Brazilian.

Look, man he’s injured

Everton have already rejected two bids from RB Leipzig for Ademola Lookman but the German side are expected to return with a third bid.

However, they still remain a ways away from Everton’s valuation and the Blues are determined to keep ahold of the exciting youngster.

Lookman was held out of the draw with Bury with an ankle injury but Silva stated it was a ‘small problem’ and that there was no need to risk him because having the 20-year-old ready for the start of the Premier League is far too important.