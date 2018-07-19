Leicester City in talks with goalkeeper Danny Ward ahead of potential move

Reports suggest that Leicester City have approached Liverpool for the services of shot-stopper Danny Ward, with those reports suggesting a deal has been agreed between the two outfits ahead of a permanent transfer.

The 25-year-old made his debut for the Premier League giants two years ago following loan stints at Aberdeen and Huddersfield, amongst others, however, has failed to become a regular under manager Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

It is thought that Ward will officially join the Foxes in the next 48 hours but won't slot in the first-choice slot - only providing competition for the highly in-demand goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

The Welsh international has a mere three appearances to his name in the famous Reds' shirt but has plenty of accolades to boast about ahead of the proposed switch to the King Power Stadium.

Ward currently has three years remaining on his current contract with Liverpool, which expires in the summer of 2021.

Can Danny Ward kick-start his career with the Foxes?

The Wales international, who has four caps, is fancied by a large number of footballing experts up and down the country, especially from his successful loan spell at Huddersfield where he helped gain promotion for the Terriers via the Play-offs.

Leicester boss Claude Puel has already added Jonny Evans, James Maddison and Ricardo Pereira to his squad ahead of the new season and is looking seemingly likely to add competition to the goalkeeping ranks with the acquisition of Ward.

He would face a battle with ex-Hull City man Eldin Jakupović who is quietly playing second fiddle to Schmeichel, but it appears Ward may take up that spot as back-up to the Dane.

The question remains is whether or not this is the right move for Ward; game time at Liverpool will unquestionably be limited so the temptation to avoid that slump is certainly set to be high and is heavily likely deemed to rack up more competitive minutes for the Foxes.

Even if it is just cup competition Ward plays in for Leicester, it will definitely be an improvement than a potential another loan stint elsewhere from Anfield or sitting in the stands on a weekly basis.