Manchester United vs Club America Live Stream Score Commentary 2018

Team news will be out at around 2AM BST, so continue following along with VAVEL UK until then for build-up for the return of Manchester United. Alternatively, go get some sleep and come back at 2:45AM to follow our live feed and keep up to date.

Chong's positional awareness is impressive, and that's allowed him to play across the front line, including as a striker very briefly, for Ricky Sbragia's reserves side. Kieran McKenna has just joined Mourinho's coaching set-up, promoted from his position as under-18s manager. He'll know how to manage Chong, having supported him through surgery in 2017 that left him on the sidelines for some months. McKenna's presence will be a huge help to the youngsters in the USA on tour with United.

While the other youngsters on the trip will get some game-time, Chong is the most likely to start tonight, due to United's lack of forwards on tour. Chong is easily recognisable with his bouncing afro, even larger than Fellaini's. His footwork, though, is magnificently good and the balance and agility in his locker means he can weave past player after player with relative ease.

The two names sticking out there would be new signing Lee Grant, brought in from Stoke City on a free transfer to be United's third-choice goalkeeper, allowing young talent Joel Pereira to go out on loan this season. The second in Tahith Chong, the young academy product, signed from Feyernoord a few years ago, who has overcome serious surgery to be the standout of United's reserves side.

United's likely starting XI today, then, will be: Grant; Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Shaw; Herrera, McTominay, Pereira; Mata, Martial, Chong.

On Alexis Sanchez's situation, Mourinho was glum, too. "If Alexis is not working with us for 15 to 20 days, it will be very bad,” Mourinho explained. “I know the club is making the effort. I have to respect the US authorities in their process and selection of visas. Hopefully he can come and join us later, because it will be important to work with him.”

“Pre-season is very bad, I have to say that," Mourinho said, in a press conference in which he looked downbeat throughout despite it being the first of the season. "The only positive thing of pre-season is for the young boys that have a fantastic opportunity to train with us and know what it is to be a Manchester United first team player."

Other key players like Nemanja Matic and David de Gea will not join up with Mourinho and his squad until next week. Mourinho is worried.

Furthermore, United's two major new signings, midfielder Fred and young full-back Diogo Dalot, are injured. Dalot will be able to make his debut only in September, Mourinho told reporters on Wednesday, while Fred is fit but has been at the World Cup with Brazil and so won't join up with United for some time yet.

But wholesale changes will mean Mourinho will be forced to bring on a number of young players. Nine players in United's squad will miss the whole of the trip to the USA, including all those who were in Gareth Southgate's England team, and Romelu Lukaku and Marouane Fellaini of Belgium, Paul Pogba of France. Alexis Sanchez, meanwhile, remains in Manchester after his application for a US visa was rejected because of a suspended sentence he was handed in Spain for tax fraud.

In 2015, Morgan Schneiderlin, scored a debut goal to give United a 1-0 win. Games this early on in pre-season are usually dull affairs compared to those later on in tours. The heat in the University of Phoenix Stadium won't help with that, and play could look lethargic at times. Expect wholesale changes at half-time since it's the first game, as well.

United have faced Club America on a few occasions, with the Mexican side becoming a fairly regular opposition during the club's pre-season tours of the USA. Under Sir Alex Ferguson and some of his successors, United visited China and South Africa as well as Australia. The USA is the only destination for the Reds these days.

Club America are from Mexico City, Mexico and compete in the country's Liga MX. Las Águilas have won the joint-most league titles in Mexico, and have dominated football for many years south of the US border.

Man United have travelled to the USA without all of their players who were involved at the World Cup. That means tonight's game is an opportunity for the youth players and fringe players of the side to make an impression on Mourinho, even though the opposition is not one of Europe's heavyweights, but rather Club America.

It's been five days since Manchester United's Paul Pogba lifted the World Cup for France in Russia after a 4-2 victory against Croatia. Only five days, but now his teammates are set to face their first test of pre-season in the USA in preparation for a vitally important season where Jose Mourinho must prove he can catch Pep Guardiola and Manchester City.