Everton close in on move for Watford's Richarlison

Everton are closing in on the signing of Watford’s Brazilian winger Richarlison for a fee in the region of £50 million.

According to numerous reports, the Blues are hoping to make the 21-year-old their first signing of the summer but they would have to pay the bumper fee.

However, it is believed that Marco Silva’s desire to bring the player to Goodison Park like he did last summer to sign him for the Hornets has accelerated the process needed to get the deal done.

Following the draw away at Bury, the new Blues boss stated that he was ‘confident’ that signings would arrive soon and that the club would be able to nail down his targets despite facing a challenging transfer window up until this point.

The Brazilian was one of the reported names that would have followed Silva in January had the Portuguese boss swapped Watford for Everton earlier in the season but Silva’s sacking changed that.

Now, it seems, he will get his man.

Silva's link

The 21-year-old joined Watford last summer from Fluminense for a fee in the region of £11 million and will make an extremely sizeable profit should the sale to Blues go through.

Everton have jetted out to Portugal for the next step in their pre-season training, where they will face FC Porto and Lille on Saturday and Sunday in the Algarve Football Cup.

It is believed that the move for Richarlison is not at the advanced stage where he could join the squad in Portugal but rather could meet up with the squad before next week’s friendly away at Blackburn Rovers.

Other moves elsewhere

Everton are also still looking to push through a number of deals before what could be a hectic final week of pre-season and the transfer window.

A double swoop for Barcelona defensive pair Yerry Mina and Lucas Digne is on the cards, with an official bid being made for the French left-back.

In the case of Mina, the player's representation has confirmed they have made contact with Everton Director of Football Marcel Brands about a potential move.

However, the Colombian central defender has garnered plenty of interest following his impressive performances at the World Cup.