Spurs tie Erik Lamela and Heung-Min Son down to new deals

Erik Lamela and Heung-Min Son have signed their future's to Tottenham today.

The Argentine is staying at Spurs until 2022 and the Korean until 2023.

Nice One Sonny

The South Korean has pledged the next five years of his career to Tottenham and the fans will be delighted to hear that Sonny will be part of Pochettino's plans for years.

Son scored 20 goals in all competitions last season and made 8 assists for his teammates.

As part of his goal tally for last season, he became the highest scoring Asian player in Premier League history with his strike against Crystal Palace at Wembley back in November.

He also is the first Asian player to win the Premier League Player of the Month award when he won it in the 16/17 season.

Son will join up with the squad to head out to America for the International Champions Cup fixtures with Barcelona, Roma and AC Milan.

Sonny, unfortunately, will miss about a month of the season when he jets off to join up with the South Korean Squad for the Asian Games just after the opening fixture against Newcastle United.

Son spoke to SpursTV about his new contract saying: "It feels great. Honestly, I signed it because I'm really thankful to this team and the coaching staff and my teammates.

"It was a great day and I think it should be an even better day after the signing."

He concluded: "I'm thankful for the supporters and the team around me. I'm so thankful."

Lamela's comeback

Lamela has had a rough few years at Spurs since arriving as part of the "magnificent 7" back in 2013 and remains one of the two surviving members of the after Bale spending spree.

He has shown in flashes what he is capable of, especially with that Rabona goal against Asteras Tripolis in the Europa League back in 2014.

The Argentine has been plagued by a persistent hip injury which has kept him out of the Spurs side for such a long time. Lamela did make a majority of his comeback appearances last season in Spurs' FA Cup run.

He scored goals against Swansea City and Rochdale and gave many assists in the victory.

Lamela ended the season on a high with a fantastic performance in the 5-4 win over Leicester City at Wembley on the final day of the season.

He has also made a bright start in pre-season by scoring a hat-trick against Southend United in a behind closed door friendly at Hotspur Way.

Lamela also spoke to SpursTV on the new contract saying: "I am very happy to extend my contract with this club. It's so exciting to be playing for Spurs for four more years.

"I'm very happy to be here and I'm ready to play for this team."

He also spoke of his love for Spurs saying: "I love this club so much. With my teammates, we have a very good relationship and I'm happy to stay here for four more years."