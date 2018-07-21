AFC Wimbledon 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion: Seagulls taste first defeat of their pre-season

Brighton and Hove Albion suffered defeat in their third pre-season friendly with a 2-1 defeat to AFC Wimbledon.

The Seagulls went behind in the 14th minute when the ball fell to Joe Pigott on the edge of the area and he side-footed his effort past Brighton debutant keeper, David Button.

Wimbledon then doubled their advantage half an hour in, when Pigott headed down Mitchell Pinnock's cross into the path of striker Kwesi Appiah, who tapped home from close range.

The Seagulls went close to pulling a goal back when Jurgen Locadia's pass found Anthony Knockaert, who cut inside and curled an effort which rattled the post.

Albion got one back in the 66th minute after Wimbledon made a mess of a short goal kick.

That meant that substitute Aaron Connelly was brought down in the box for a penalty.

Fellow substitute Ollie Norwood then converted from the spot to make it 2-1.

Brighton failed to take their chances

Brighton had plenty of shots today, taking 22 however only nine of these were on target.

This was a big downfall in today's game as if they would have taken their chances they could have easily won.

Locadia had three chances and Knockaert had a couple.

Despite nine shots on target, the Seagulls only managed to convert one of these and this is something they will need to sharpen up on before the start of the season, as poor finishing can cost games as today showed.

Locadia and Knockaert combined well throughout

Two players who were quite lively in today's loss for Brighton were Locadia and Knockaert. They linked up well on a couple of occasions and nearly forced a goal when Knockaert rattled the post early in the second half.

Locadia got in behind the Wimbledon defence with ease and had three chances, two of which were saved by Tom King and one which he put wide of the post.

Knockaert was lively as ever and to add to his effort off the post he had a couple of shots blocked and also reacted to a mess off a goal kick from Wimbledon for the penalty.

More injury woes for Brighton

Brighton suffered more injury woes in the defeat today.

The first was center half Shane Duffy who went off in the 20th minute, holding his thigh.

This would be a worrying sign for manager Chris Hughton with Duffy only coming back from groin surgery recently.

Then in the 56th minute, Locadia was replaced after picking up a knock. This only seemed like a minor knock and hopefully something which will not keep Locadia out for a long period, which is good considering he has looked good in pre-season so far.

Brighton now have two friendlies on Tuesday when they play Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth in which the squad will be split and traveling to the friendly, where they will hope to recover from their loss against Wimbledon earlier on.