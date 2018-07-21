Manchester United vs San Jose Earthquakes Live Stream Score Commentary 2018

Official team news will come out at around 9PM BST, one hour ahead of kick-off. You can expect United's starting line-up to look something like this: Grant; Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Shaw; Herrera, Pereira, McTominay; Mata, Martial, Sanchez; That would mean just one change from the last game, with Sanchez coming in for Demi Mitchell, who was very good against Club America.

Mourinho hailed Chong after the game. "Technically, he’s very good, tactically he understands the game and he understands his position. The talent is there, the personality is there, the passion to play, the humility to learn," Mourinho said. He did, however, state that Chong must bulk up if he's to get more chances in the United first team. "I have plans to make him train the most possible times with us, because that increases his evolution. He has to play in the academy and develop physically, because he’s not ready. He's fragile, he's still a kid."

One youngster that impressed against Club America was Tahith Chong. The 18-year-old Dutch forward came on for a 20-minute spell and revitalised United as they looked set for an opening game defeat in their pre-season tour. Chong's fearless running, eye-of-the-needle passes and accurate crossing caused new problems for Club America. Juan Mata benefitted from one of Chong's superb crosses, scoring after chaos in the area ensued following an Ander Herrera header into the post.

Martial, meanwhile, will have a good chance to show his qualities to Mourinho with the absence of Lukaku, Rashford and Lingard. The Frenchmen looks set to stay at United, being given a final opportunity by Mourinho, who has often criticised the young striker publicly. Pereira, meanwhile, has had two seasons on loan in La Liga, first at Granada and then at Valencia CF. He now needs to cement himself in the first team squad, otherwise it's likely he'll be leaving the club next year.

Those needing to prove themselves are Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Andreas Pereira. All young players still, the trio have obvious talent but still don't have the full backing of their manager. Shaw spent the World Cup campaign in Dubai with a United coach, effectively having a pre-pre-season. He looks in fantastic shape. He did the same thing back in 2015, which was when he took the start of the season by a storm, being one of United's best players in each of the opening six or seven matches. That great spell was disrupted by a horrible leg break and Shaw has never looked as good.

Given the absence of so many first team regulars due to the World Cup, this pre-season for Mourinho, United and fans will be more about individuals than the team. It's about whether certain individuals can prove themselves to Mourinho, whether certain youngsters can show they should be given chances over the course of the season and whether certain individuals will stay at the club.

Mourinho has earlier explained that United hope to start the season with a front line of Anthony Martial, Sanchez and Juan Mata since they are missing so many of their normal forwards, notably Lukaku and Lingard.

“No Lukaku, no Rashford, not here and probably not for the start of the Premier League," Mourinho started. "So, it is about when Alexis lands, and when he lands, he has to play because he trained with us for five days before we depart to LA. If he's coming, he has to play.”

The big news for Sunday's match is that Alexis Sanchez will be on the pitch. The Chilean forward was charged and handed a suspended sentence in Spain last year and that blocked him from immediately getting a visa in the United States. He missed the Reds' first game against Club America, but United have managed to secure a visa for Sanchez, and the forward will now be put straight into the action, Mourinho has confirmed.

Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic and new Brazilian signing Fred will join up with Mourinho's squad in a few days time. All players are required to have at least a three-week break before commencing pre-season.

A number of players, including, of course, midfielder Paul Pogba who lifted the tournament with France, went far enough in the tournament to mean that they won't even be back in Mourinho's selection until the Premier League season has kicked off on August 10th. That includes United's English quarter of Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Phil Jones and Ashley Young as well as the Belgian duo of Romelu Lukaku and Marouane Fellaini and others.

Jose Mourinho won't have learnt huge amounts from that first game, but knows it was an excellent test of fitness for the players at his disposal. The Portuguese manager is still missing a large chunk of his first team squad because the FIFA World Cup reached its conclusion in Russia only a week ago.

Manchester United have been in the USA for over a week now with a tough and packed pre-season tour scheduled. They kicked things off on Thursday evening (US time) with a 1-1 draw against Club America in Arizona, and now return to California, where they have been training, where they face San Jose Earthquakes in Santa Clara.