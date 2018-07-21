Manchester United vs San Jose Earthquakes Preview: Mourinho's men continue preparations for new season in California

Manchester United's pre-season preparations continue on Sunday evening when they take on Major League Soccer side San Jose Earthquakes at the Avaya Stadium in Santa Clara, California with kick off at 10PM BST.

United have played in this arena before as they defeated Real Madrid on penalties in the International Champions Cup last summer.

Jose Mourinho's men are less than three weeks away from beginning their Premier League campaign against Leicester City and need to keep building up their fitness which this game is gives them another chance to do so.

United looking to build on opening draw as youngsters look to stake claim again

This is United's second game in America after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Club América on Thursday evening with Juan Mata netting the equaliser for the Red Devils in Pheonix.

Even though it was Mata who netted the equaliser though, Mourinho would have been impressed with how the youngsters in the squad stepped up and played well.

Tahith Chong especially as it was his cross which created the goal for United but it was his all round game that made him stand out in the game and it has led to many United fans asking for him to play more in the upcoming season.

Hosts looking for joy away from disappointing league campaign

This game though against the Quakes will be a step up as they are currently in middle of their season in the MLS but will be relieved to have this match against United given they sit bottom of the Western Conference with only two wins from 19 games so far.

The Quakes though have good history having won the MLS Cup in 2001 and 2003 and will provide United with a tough test and they will be hoping for a positive result which could turn their season around.

United won previous meeting three years ago

The last time these two sides met was back in 2015 when United toured America, with the Red Devils winning the game 3-1 with goals from Mata, Memphis Depay and Andreas Pereira.

Team News

Mourinho will happy to have Alexis Sánchez back for this game against the Quakes after the Chilean was given the all-clear to fly out and join his United teammates in the states.

Mourinho confirmed that the winger is likely to play as well, even though he might have some jet lag, given United's lack of options in the attacking areas with 15 players still on their holidays after the World Cup.

It is also another chance for Mourinho give more minutes to Chong, Mason Greenwood and Angel Gomes but also a chance to give the other youngsters such as Ethan Hamilton and Joshua Bohui some action after the were unused substitutes on Thursday evening.

Predicted Manchester United starting XI: (4-3-3) Grant; Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Shaw; Herrera, McTominay, Pereira; Mata, Martial, Sánchez .