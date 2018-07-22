Mohamed Elyounoussi says Saints 'need to be ready' for new campaign

One of Southampton's newest recruits, Mohamed Elyounoussi, has spoken to the press following the club's uninspiring defeat to Derby County on Saturday - a game that saw the Norwegian international make his debut for the Saints.

The 23 year-old signed a five-year deal at the back end of last month, becoming manager Mark Hughes' second first-team addition of the summer, and his initial match came at Pride Park having not joined up with the squad during their pre-season tour of China in early July.

Southampton fell to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Frank Lampard's rejuvenated Championship side, Derby County, with three second-half goals downing the south coast outfit to a loss - their first in preparation for the 2018-19 season.

However, Elyounoussi is predominantly remaining focused on the positives and when the results dramatically matter.

“We need to be ready for the first week''

The Saints have three more friendlies lined-up prior to kicking off the campaign at home to Burnley, Dijon away next weekend before Borussia Monchengladbach and Celta Vigo visit St. Mary's in the space of four days in August.

Prosperous winger Elyounoussi is determined to put things right when the Clarets do travel to the south coast for the Premier League's opening weekend of fixtures.

He stated: “We need to be ready for the first week – that’s when it really matters, and it’s about the three points.”

Asked whether he is content following the switch to Southampton, the Morocco-born player said: “It’s been really easy. I’m grateful to be here and excited for the season to start. It feels good to get some minutes out on the pitch.”

Hughes has undeniably implemented a breath of fresh air into this Saints team after the calamity that was last season and has relished the players from their chains since taking charge in March.

Elyounoussi says the spirit in the camp is nothing but a joy at the moment.

“We’ve been training good and we want to keep that going. I’m pretty sure we will be ready when the season starts," he added.

"I like the way we want to play this year and the training has been good as well. I am pretty sure we are going to step it up and get our game better than today.''

Quotes from Southampton FC