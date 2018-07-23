Marco Silva aiming to bring 'pride' back to Everton

Marco Silva says he wants to make Everton fans ‘proud’ of their club again, as he prepares for the clubs third week of pre-season.

After an extremely disappointing last season, expectations at Goodison Park have been slightly tempered but the Portuguese boss understands the need to bring a good feeling back to club.

It was something he noted in his introductory press conference and continued to reference during the build-up to pre-season.

Now, with meaningful football on the horizon, it’s something he’s working towards again.

Speaking to Sky Sports News during the club’s training camp in the Algarve, the Blues boss said: "What we want is to make our fans proud in what they are seeing every day.

"Of course, I know what they want. The expectations are really high but it’s normal at a big club like Everton. That is normal.

"We must do everything we can to prepare well our squad," he added.

"In terms of day by day, every day in work and after trying to attack the market at the right times as well to improve our squad.

"This will get ourselves more competitive," Silva explained.

"I know what our fans expect as normal in a big club and we need to do everything to get ourselves back."

The new Blues boss has had plenty to analyse during his short stint at the club but preparations for the new Premier League campaign will ramp up again this week.

Silva is hoping to have his first signing through the door in the coming days, with a handful of others expected to follow.

An exciting new challenge

After being sacked by Watford in January, all signs pointed towards Silva again being in the running for the Everton job once the club parted ways with temporary boss Sam Allardyce.

The Blues made an extremely big attempt at bringing Silva to Merseyside after they dispatched with Ronald Koeman but could not get a deal over the line.

“I am excited because it is the next challenge,” the 41-year-old boss added.

"It is the present and for me always in football if the most important is what we are doing now in the present.

"It is a big challenge, a big club. I am really excited to be here and proud as well for me and my staff to be working here.”