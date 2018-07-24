West Ham United season tickets sold out for third consecutive season

Ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League season, West Ham United have sold all 52,000 season tickets available at the London Stadium. This is the Irons' third season at the ground since their controversial move away from the Boleyn Ground and is also the third time in a row they've managed a sell-out.

Manuel Pellegrini isn't surprised

New West Ham manager, Manuel Pellegrini, has had his say about the high amount of season ticket sales, expressing his delight whilst remaining far from surprised.

“I already knew West Ham was a huge Club with an incredible fan base and supporters all over the world” started Pellegrini. “I am told we have more Season Ticket Holders than any other club in London and that is something we can all be proud of.

“I know very well that the West Ham fans are always behind their team. I want to thank all those who have shown their faith in the team, my staff and I to entertain them with the kind of football and results that their incredible support deserves.”

Best support in the country?

Joint-Chairman David Sullivan has also had his say, heavily praising the West Ham faithful.

“Yet again, our magnificent supporters have shown they are the best in the country,” said Mr Sullivan. “To have completely sold out available Season Tickets weeks before the new season kicks-off is a testament to their unrivalled backing of the Club.

“For the third season in a row, we will have 52,000 Season Ticket Holders backing us at every home game.

“There is a huge amount of excitement surrounding the Club at present following the appointment of Manuel Pellegrini as manager and this has been reflected in the demand for Season Tickets."

Exciting signings helping the sales

The 2017/18 season was a fairly chaotic one for the Hammers, with the departure of Slaven Bilić being followed by the controversial appointment of David Moyes, who also departed the club at the end of the season.

Despite this, the vast majority of the West Ham faithful will be very excited about the clubs prospect ahead of the upcoming season. A Premier League winning manager in Pellegrini, as well as many exciting signings including the likes of Felipe Anderson, Jack Wilshere and Andriy Yarmolenko will have only contributed towards season ticket sales, ahead of what has the potential to be a very, very exciting season for everyone at the club.