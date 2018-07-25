Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid Live Steam Score Commentary in International Champions Cup

Arsenal, of course, have a new head coach now and the intensity of that game is unlikely to be replicated in this pre-season clash. To see how Emery fares in his first real test since joining the club, continue to follow us from around an hour before kick-off for the confirmed starting XIs and then all the action.

The two team's met as recently as May, when Atletico dumped Arsenal out of the Europa League in Arsene Wenger's final European match in charge after 22 years. Lacazette and Griezmann scored in a first leg which finished 1-1, but Costa was on hand to seal the Spanish side's place in the final in the second leg.

Diego Simeone's side still contains top quality, though. Jan Oblak and Juanfran are included in the squad, whilst Angel Correa and Kevin Gameiro have the ability to cause problems in attack.

Atletico have been hit harder by the World Cup, and they will be without some key names for the clash. Antoine Griezmann, Lucas Hernandez, Thomas Lemar and Sime Vrasaljko won't be appearing after reaching the World Cup final with their respective nations. Diego Godin, Filipe Luis, Saul, Koke and Diego Costa are also still not yet back.

Emery will be without a few players, however, with some being given extended breaks following the World Cup. New signings Lucas Torreira and Stephan Lichtsteiner will not appear in Singapore whilst more familiar faces in David Ospina, Nacho Monreal, Granit Xhaka and Danny Welbeck are also missing. Bernd Leno, Sokratis and Matteo Guendouzi are all in the squad.

The Gunners go into this game with the majority of their squad intact after the World Cup. Alex Iwobi and Mohamed Elneny have returned after missing the opening weeks of pre-season, whilst Mesut Ozil, following a controversial week in which he quit international football is also back. He'll be wearing the number 10 shirt now Jack Wilshere has left. The likes of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have both had a full pre-season so far.

The opening two game's of Arsenal's International Champions Cup are taking place in Singapore, where the club have been based for the last few days as they ramp up their pre-season preparations. Unai Emery's tenure in charge of the club started in dominant fashion with an 8-0 win over Boreham Wood. Arsenal also played two behind closed door friendlies, beating Crawley and losing out to Brentford. Today will be a completely different proposition.

Arsenal's tournament gets underway with today's game against Atletico Madrid, before the two side's then meet PSG. The Gunners concluding fixture is against Chelsea in Dublin. Atletico's final game is against Inter Milan.

A good place to start would be with revealing exactly what the International Champions Cup is. It's a pre-season tournament consisting of 18 top calibre European teams with fixtures taking place in 22 different cities around the globe. The teams will be ranked upon three matches they play, with the best side crowned champions.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of Arsenal v Atletico Madrid in the International Champions Cup. I'm Matt Dawson and I'll be taking you through today's game which is set to kick off at 12.35pm.