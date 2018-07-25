Brighton and Hove Albion confirm club-record move for PSV star Alireza Jahanbaksh

Brighton and Hove Albion have confirmed a club-record deal for Iran star Alireza Jahanbaksh for an undisclosed fee.

Jahanbaksh has been linked with the Seagulls for a while now and a deal was reportedly close in recent days, with Brighton finally completing a deal for the former AZ Alkmaar attacker.

The Iran international becomes Brighton's eighth signing of the summer as Chris Hughton looks to wrap up a busy summer of transfers.

Hughton delighted to welcome Jahanbaksh

Speaking to the club's official site, following Jahanbaksh's move, Hughton spoke of his delight at sealing a deal for the Iranian international.

Hughton said:"We are delighted to welcome Alireza to the club, and we are particularly pleased to get this deal over the line."

Jahanbaksh has been on Brighton's radar for the past few years and has been a target in previous windows as well. Hughton echoed the same and explained Brighton's interest in him.

"Ali is a player that we have been aware of and monitored for a few years, and his versatility will increase our attacking options within the squad," said Hughton.

Jahanbaksh's tactical flexibility will be another bonus for the Seagulls this season as well.

Hughton further added:"I am now very much looking forward to working with him.”

Jahanbaksh brings a lot of experience from the Eredivisie

Since making the move to the Netherlands from Iranian club football, Jahanbaksh has been an impressive performer in the Dutch top flight for the likes of NEC Nijmegen and Alkmaar.

Jahanbaksh should help increase Brighton's less than impressive goal tally of last season, having been a regular scorer at both of his previous clubs.

With the additions of Florin Andone and a future star in Percy Tau, Jahanbaksh's quality will in attacking areas will work well with the likes of Jurgen Locadia and Pascal Gross, who should be the club's first choice players for the upcoming season.