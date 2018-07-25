Stoke sign Ince from Huddersfield for initial £10m

Stoke City have completed the signing of Tom Ince from Huddersfield Town on a four-year deal for a fee of £10m, to £12m.

The pacey wideman is new boss Gary Rowett's fifth deal of the Summer, following Benik Afobe, Oghenekaro Etebo, Adam Federici and James McClean to the Bet365 Stadium as they look to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The 26-year-old and Rowett worked together during their times at Derby County, spending four months alongside one another in the latter half of the 2016/17 season prior to the attacker's move north to the Terriers.

Shaqiri replacement?

Having scored only 35 times in 38 league games last campaign, Rowett has clearly set about revamping the Potters' front-line - especially following the sale of Xherdan Shaqiri to Liverpool - and sees Ince as a crucial component of his new-look strike force.

It was an up-and-down season for the former Blackpool and Hull City winger in his solitary year at the Kirklees Stadium, making 33 appearances yet bagging only two goals and no assists in all competitions - his first goal ironically coming in a Boxing Day draw against his new employers.

All connected with the Midlands club will be hoping that the dangerous forward can regain the form he displayed particularly during his time at Pride Park, and which made him one of the most feared wingers in the division, as they look to return to the top tier of English football.