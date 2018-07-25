Three reasons why West Ham United fans should be excited ahead of the new season

A summer of optimism has fallen upon West Ham United after various changes in recent months, and there's true reason for Hammers fans to be excited ahead of the 2018/19 season.

New signings

West Ham have had a very busy transfer window so far transfer window so far, leaving the majority of fans with good hopes for the upcoming season.

Mario Husillos, Director of Football, has been responsible for the arrivals of high profile signings, including the likes of Felipe Anderson, for a club record fee, Jack Wilshere and Andriy Yarmalenko.

Although, with the recently hired Director of Football spending a total of more than £80,000,000, he could become a scapegoat for any underperforming start of the season.

Spending in the right areas

One of the important positions that had to be filled in with a quality player is the goalkeeping position. West Ham have found Łukasz Fabiański to be the right replacement of Joe Hart, whose loan deal has expired.

West Ham have seemed to give priority to each line on the field. Signing Anderson and Yarmolenko to improve their attack, improving the defence by signing an promising defender named Issa Diop and a free transfer to improve West Ham's midfield by picking up Wilshere.

Many football fans around the world are also keeping an eye on West Ham this season. Knowing that with this squad and the right form there is the possibility that could see many West Ham fans witnessing another season like the 2015-2016 Premier League campaign, in which the Hammers finished seventh.

An experienced Premier League winner in charge

New boss Manuel Pellegrini not only brings experience to the table, but experience at the very highest level, having won Premier League titles with Manchester City in the past, as well as getting the club to the UEFA Champions League semi-final – experience that will only bring further hope to the Irons.

A proven success will only bring respect to the dressing room, and this mixed with the undoubted quality at the hands of the Chilean, will surely become a formula to success is the coming years in East London.

West Ham have the following four matches remaining before starting of the Premier League by playing Liverpool at Anfield:

- Wednesday 25 July 19:45, Aston Villa;

- Saturday 28 July 15:00, Ipswich Town;

- Tuesday 31 July 17:30, 1. FSV Mainz 05;

- Friday 3 August 17:30, Angers SCO.