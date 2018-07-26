Mustafi: Arsenal already used to Emery's style

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi insists he and his team-mates have already embraced the philosophy of new manager Unai Emery.

Some anticipate a period of transition at the Emirates after Arsene Wenger called his 22-year reign to a halt earlier this year.

But Mustafi, speaking after his side's penalty defeat to Atletico Madrid in Singapore, says the squad have already adapted to the fresh demands imposed upon them by Emery.

"I don’t know how long it's going to take for other people to get used to the head coach, but for us players, it's already done," the German said.

"From the first day, he told us what his philosophy is, what he wants to play, and I think for us players it is important to get that as quickly as possible.

"The pre-season is not four or five months, it's only a few weeks before you start the Premier League. I think we've adapted really quickly and I like the philosophy that the coach is bringing in."

Gunners trial different shapes in ICC

Emery is taking the opportunity to test out different possible formations during Arsenal's International Champions Cup friendlies as he seeks to identify the best system.

Mustafi played 60 minutes in a back four alongside Rob Holding before Arsenal switched to a familiar three-at-the-back for the final half-hour.

"Last year we played with three and four [at the back]," he recalled. "In football today, it's important to be flexible and I think it's good if a team can change, so that's what we've been working on.

"We've been working more on the back four. Today we tried the last half an hour with a back three but it's nothing new for us because we've been playing that [way] last season.

"It's something we need to work on because it makes you stronger and it gives you more possibilities to change during the game."